Governor Stein Takes Action on 10 Bills

Today Governor Stein signed 10 bills into law.

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of House Bill 612: Fostering Care in NC Act:

“This bill protects our most vulnerable children and strengthens our child welfare system. I applaud the provisions of this bill that better protect children from abuse and neglect, empower a rapid response team to support those receiving mental health treatment, and help more kids stay with their family members. I thank the bill sponsors, Representatives Chesser, Bell, Loftis and Alston, for their work, as well as Senator Sydney Batch for her years of dedication to this issue.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of House Bill 373: UNC Tuition Discount for Certain Students:

“This bill will help military students afford tuition at our state’s top-tier university system. This way, we can both support those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and strengthen our workforce of tomorrow. I appreciate Representatives Campbell, Pickett, Chesser, and Willis for their sponsorship of this legislation.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of House Bill 251: Various Disaster Recovery Reforms:

“North Carolina does not discriminate based on political affiliation or political speech, including when providing disaster recovery assistance. This bill ensures that will remain the case.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on his signing of Senate Bill 400: Adult Protection Multidisciplinary Teams:

“This bill will help counties improve their adult protective services for older and disabled North Carolinians by creating teams that can share information and collaborate, making vulnerable people safer.”

Governor Stein also signed the following into law: