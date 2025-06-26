Alicat Scientific Releases Unique Multivariate Interface on CODA Miniaturized Coriolis Mass Flow Meters and Controllers

CODA miniaturized Coriolis mass flow meters and controllers from Alicat Scientific. Alicat Scientific makes science-grade meters and controllers for fluids and gases.

Released for US and Canada customers, the display on Coriolis mass flow instruments for controlling and measuring liquid or gas, makes for instant feedback

When we researched whether a display was important, customers told us, ‘A display would be awesome.’” — Alyssa Jenkins, VP of CX

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlicatScientific of Tucson, Arizona, releases the Alicat CODA™ Coriolis mass flow instrument lines with Alicat’s uniquely multivariate, integrated user interface to customers in the USA and Canada.For twenty years, the company’s mainline flow and pressure instruments have featured a multivariate display screen, with button interfaces for controlling settings and programming. The backlit LCD displays mean system installers and service technicians verify the flow, temperature, and pressure conditions of their process as soon as the units power up. In labs, researchers and engineers can modify all the settings they need, without a computer or PLC. From labs to manufacturing facilities, the backlit displays have saved time and provided convenience.Built for high accuracy at lower scales of flow, CODA’s miniaturized Coriolis technology measures—and can control— mass flow of liquids and gases regardless of composition, with an accuracy as good as ±0.5% of reading. With the new menu-driven display on the CODA Coriolis mass flow controller or meter, the user reads real-time flow rate, density, and temperature directly on the display. In batch processes, the technician can program doses, then dispense fluids with the controller, at the click of a button on the face of the CODA instrument.Alyssa Jenkins, Alicat VP of Customer Experience, said, “When we researched whether a display was important, customers told us, ‘A display would be awesome.’ The CODA flow product line with display brings one of Alicat’s most identifiable features to a product line of precise liquid and gas flow control instrumentation.”Adding a display adds a slight, three watts, increase in power consumption. The CODA coriolis with display is compatible with all communication protocol options for CODA—EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, PROFINET, MODBUS RTU over RS-232 or RS-485, and Alicat Serial ASCII—as well as analog input and output.The CODA product line includes mass flow controllers, mass flow meters, and the CODA Pump System. This pump system utilizes a Coriolis meter to regulate pump speed through an integrated PID control loop. While the pump generates pressure for flow, the CODA precisely measures and controls mass flow.All three kinds of CODA instruments now feature an LCD display interface.

