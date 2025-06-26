Game on: Tennessee Veterans married 58 years thrive on the Pickleball Court at National Veteran Golden Age Games

Kenneth “Ken” and Carolyn Booth celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 3 with a competitive mixed doubles pickleball match at the National Veterans Golden Age Games. The husband-and-wife team, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, met and married in 1967 while serving in the Navy.

At an appointment, Booth learned about the games and almost immediately decided to talk to his wife about participating.

“I found the information about the games in a clinic and noticed pickleball was included,” said Booth. “Then I thought, we play pickleball, so why not.”

Once his wife agreed, they called Coach Keith Snyder, Recreation Therapist at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, to join the team.

The couple started training together for the games.

“In the beginning, there were a lot of scrapes, bumps and bruises when we first started to play pickleball, but we held on,” said Carolyn.

Competitive sports provide opportunities to be the best version of yourself. After more than five decades together, preparing for the Golden Age Games competition stretched them.

“It kind of brings out your true personality when you play pickleball, Carolyn said. “Ken would get a little intense, but we made adjustments, and now we can play well together.”

Competition supports healthy aging

The rigor of competitive sports helps couples improve their ability to face obstacles as a team. Couples that compete together in sports learn to communicate well under pressure, provide support when facing challenges and setbacks, and rely on each other’s strengths–necessary ingredients to facing the demands of healthy aging.

Although the Booths, who compete in the 80 – 84-year-old age group, have been married for 58 years, their willingness to continue to learn new things and take on new challenges seems a recipe for success.

“Ken and Carolyn have been great, and they set the bar high for their sport,” said coach Keith Snyder. “They can hold their own against anyone on the pickleball court.”

Wisdom for future competitors

Ken Booth shared some advice for couples considering participating in future Golden Age Games.

“I think you should do it because once you get here, you realize that camaraderie is such a big part of the event that you relax and don’t worry about the competition. You want to see everyone succeed. It’s a great experience,” said Ken.

“One of the things that we love so far about the games is the camaraderie that we experience. It’s amazing,” Carolyn shared. “We want everyone to do well.”