Stay safe, plan ahead for Canada Day weekend

CANADA, June 26 - As people make plans for the Canada Day weekend, it’s important to be prepared and stay safe as warm temperatures, dry conditions and wildfire risk continue in many parts of the province.

People are encouraged to stay vigilant and up to date on local fire bans and restrictions and have an emergency plan in place that is shared with friends and family.

People heading outdoors this weekend are reminded to plan ahead, carry safety gear and follow all instructions from local governments and First Nations. Before you head out, check ahead for road closures, evacuation alerts, evacuation orders and any fire prohibitions in effect.

British Columbia continues to face prolonged drought in many regions, and below-average precipitation is contributing to increased wildfire and water supply concerns. Everyone is encouraged to use water efficiently and follow any local watering restrictions.

Several open-burning prohibitions are in place around the province and will be updated as conditions change. People planning to have campfires should do so safely, following any local prohibitions. Avoid having a campfire when it’s windy, choose a proper fire pit or make a ring of rocks at least three metres from trees, shrubs, structures and debris, and do not leave a campfire unattended.

The BC Wildfire Service relies on the public for reporting wildfires quickly. Approximately 40% of new fires are reported by the public. If you see smoke or flames, report it immediately by calling *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555, toll-free.

The BC Wildfire Service mobile app allows people to report new wildfires and submit photos, which helps BC Wildfire Service make informed decisions. People can use the app for the most up-to-date information on the current wildfire situation, road conditions, evacuation information and weather forecasts.

If you're in a high-risk wildfire area, now is the time to get prepared. Create an emergency plan, pack a grab-and-go bag for each household member, including pets, and create an Emergency Support Services (ESS) profile through your BC Services Card app or at ess.gov.bc.ca. People are advised to make sure their home or tenant insurance includes wildfire protection, which can help with expenses like temporary accommodation and meals if there is a need to evacuate.

Check your insurance policy to understand what evacuation supports are available through your coverage. If you’re unsure, call your insurance provider or the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1 844 227-5422 or visit: https://www.ibc.ca/

People are encouraged to follow instructions and evacuate immediately if a local government or First Nation issues an order. Emergency Support Services (ESS) are available to evacuees who need help covering the cost of their basic needs, such as food, lodging and other essentials.

People can also reduce risk around the home with a few simple FireSmart steps:

clear dry leaves and debris from around your property

move propane tanks and other flammables at least 10 metres from structures

keep grass cut short

close doors and windows

water trees, shrubs and plants regularly, following local water restrictions

consider more fire-resistant plants for landscaping

People travelling in B.C. are encouraged to know before they go. You can plan ahead and get the latest road conditions and updates here: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Drivers on routes throughout the province this summer should expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly. General tips for a safe trip include:

allowing additional time to get to your destination due to more people on roads

making sure your vehicle is ready for the drive by having a full tank of gas or charged battery, checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare

packing food and water for passengers and pets

planning breaks at rest areas: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/?zoom=5&loc=-126.600000%2C54.589121

watching for motorcyclists and sharing the road with cyclists and other users

obeying all posted speed limits and driving with caution, especially during bad weather

leaving the phone alone while behind the wheel, and

ensuring all passengers always use seatbelts.​

