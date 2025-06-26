IMPORTANT NOTICE TO EMERSON EQUITY CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Suffered Losses in GWG L Bonds at Emerson Equity Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes continues representing investors nationwide in claims involving GWG L Bonds sold by Emerson Equity, the managing broker-dealer for GWG’s offerings. The law firm announces the filing of two FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of retired investors who suffered significant damages after being misled about the safety and liquidity of L Bonds. KlaymanToskes urges all GWG L Bondholders who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous customers of Emerson Equity who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in GWG L Bonds. The most recent FINRA arbitration claims (Case No. 25-01145 and Case No. 25-01175) were filed on behalf of several retired investors seeking to recover $225,000 in collective damages after being recommended to invest in unsuitable GWG L Bond investments by their financial advisors.According to KlaymanToskes’ investigation, Emerson Equity and its associated financial advisors misrepresented GWG L Bonds as safe, low-risk, income-producing investments suitable for retirees seeking to preserve principal and generate stable returns. Instead, the L Bonds were high-risk, illiquid securities with numerous red flags that should have triggered heightened due diligence, particularly given Emerson Equity’s role as managing broker-dealer for the offerings.The claims allege that Emerson Equity failed to conduct adequate due diligence on GWG Holdings despite public disclosures of financial instability, repeated SEC filing delays, auditor resignations, and investigations by the SEC. Investors are now facing a projected recovery of approximately 3% following GWG’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2022.Accordingly, now that the GWG bankruptcy court’s recovery is clear, time is of the essence for investors to act. Recoveries in FINRA arbitration claims generally yield greater results for investors when compared to other avenues of financial recovery. The law firm is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds.Customers of Emerson Equity, or any other brokerage firm, who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

