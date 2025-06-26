IMPORTANT NOTICE TO MADISON REALTY ASPEN HOUSE DST INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses in Aspen House DST due to Recommendations by Your Financial Advisor, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased Madison Realty Senior Care CO Aspen House DST (“Aspen House DST”), and customers of broker Edward Fernandez and Capulent, LLC, after their recommendations of Aspen House DST caused an investor to suffer significant damages. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses in Aspen House DST due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes previously filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00533) against Emerson Equity on behalf of a retired investor who suffered $300,000 in damages after being misled about the safety and suitability of Aspen House DST. In a newly filed FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01068) against Capulent, LLC, the law firm is representing another retiree who suffered $161,250 in damages after being recommended to invest in Aspen House DST by his financial advisor Edward Fernandez (CRD# 2956661).According to the recent claim, filed on behalf of a 78-year-old investor, Capulent, LLC and its advisor Edward Fernandez marketed Aspen House DST as a thoroughly vetted and low-risk investment to the customer. Income payments from Aspen ceased in 2020, and Aspen House filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024. The claim further alleges that Capulent and Fernandez failed to conduct the required due diligence and completely misrepresented the risks to the investor, including a complaint filed by the State of Arizona involving allegations of elder abuse, consumer fraud, and racketeering charges against Aspen House’s principal, Gary Langendoen.KlaymanToskes is continuing to investigate claims on behalf of Aspen House DST investors nationwide and urges any individuals who suffered losses to contact the firm for a free and confidential consultation.Investors who suffered losses in Aspen House DST are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

