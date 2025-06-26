NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF FINANCIAL ADVISOR NABIL 'BILO' BOUAB: $1.1 MILLION IN FINRA ARBITRATION CLAIMS RECENTLY FILED

If You Suffered Losses With Bilo Bouab at American Portfolios or Garden State Securities, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues representing customers of financial advisor Nabil “Bilo” Bouab , American Portfolios Financial Services, and Garden State Securities. The most recent FINRA arbitration claims filed by KlaymanToskes allege collective investor damages exceeding $1 million. KlaymanToskes urges all customers of Nabil “Bilo” Bouab who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm is currently representing multiple investors in FINRA arbitration claims against American Portfolios and Garden State Securities (Case No. 25-00874 and No. 25-00908), seeking to recover alleged damages totaling $1,100,000. According to the claims filed, Bilo Bouab used his discretionary authority to overconcentrate client portfolios in speculative and international equities, including SPACs and emerging markets, contrary to the clients’ moderate-risk tolerances and investment objectives.According to the claims filed by KlaymanToskes, Bouab’s investment strategy caused the clients to suffer steep losses while major benchmarks like the S&P 500 experienced substantial gains. Rather than building diversified portfolios aligned with the clients’ moderate-risk profiles, Bouab allegedly pursued an aggressive, high-risk approach that resulted in significant damages. The claims further allege that American Portfolios and Garden State Securities failed to supervise Bouab’s trading activity, failed to follow suitability guidelines, and allowed continued misconduct despite red flags.Nabil “Bilo” Bouab (CRD# 4340284) has a disciplinary history including a previous 20-day FINRA suspension, seven customer complaints, and reportedly was permitted to resign from American Portfolios due to allegations that he impersonated a client to effectuate trades in the client’s account. Bouab is currently associated as an investment advisor with Garden State Investment Advisory Services in Red Bank, NJ.Customers of Nabil “Bilo” Bouab and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

