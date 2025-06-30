LightSpeed VT Contributes to Landmark UN Workshop on Artificial Intelligence as a Public Good

Company joins global experts in shaping research and governance frameworks for AI and digital equity

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV – LightSpeed VT, a global leader in virtual interactive training technology, participated in the United Nations expert workshop on Artificial Intelligence as Public Goods (AIPGs), held during Open Source Week at UN Headquarters in New York.

Organized by the United Nations University Institute in Macau, the Asian Development Bank, and the Office for Emerging and Developing Technologies, the workshop convened global experts across sectors to explore how Artificial Intelligence can be responsibly governed, openly developed, and equitably distributed as a digital public good.

As debates grow around the governance and accessibility of open-source AI, the event focused on two essential questions: Who should control the future of AI—and how can it serve everyone?

LightSpeed VT shared its experience in democratizing access to learning and development using AI-powered platforms across 180 countries. With over two decades of innovation in digital education, the company offered insights into how AI can bridge knowledge gaps, increase opportunity, and support underserved populations.

“AI must be built to benefit the many, not the few,” said Brad Lea, Founder and CEO of LightSpeed VT. “At LightSpeed, we believe in creating technology that empowers. Our commitment to AI as a public good is rooted in the belief that knowledge, when made accessible, transforms lives.”

The invitation-only workshop served as a foundational step toward defining AIPGs, identifying implementation challenges, and shaping collaborative research tools. Media organizations including the BBC also attended, underscoring the importance of global dialogue and public engagement in AI governance.

As a participant in this expert dialogue, LightSpeed VT reaffirmed its position as a technology leader advocating for ethical AI development, inclusive education, and digital equity worldwide.

About LightSpeed VT

LightSpeed VT is a global leader in virtual training and interactive learning platforms. Since 2000, the company has empowered thought leaders, educators, and organizations to deliver personalized, scalable content through its world-class training system.



