Tricon Infotech and Genesys Global in Joint Venture to Deliver Global Software Product Development Services

Tricon Infotech and Genesys logos

New Strategic Partnership Combines Practitioners Across Four Continents

We’re creating unprecedented value for our clients through continuous development cycles and global support coverage.” — Rajeeva Parasar, CEO, Tricon Infotech

BANGALORE, INDIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricon Infotech, a leading business consulting and software development company, and Genesys Global, Chile’s premier software product development firm, today announced the formation of a strategic Joint Venture designed to accelerate software product development cycles and provide global support to clients worldwide.

The new partnership brings together Tricon Infotech’s 550+ practitioners across offices in Bangalore (India), Reading (England), and Hoboken (USA) with Genesys Global’s 400+ expert developers based in Santiago (Chile), Concepción (Chile), and Bogotá (Colombia). This collaboration creates a powerful global network spanning four continents and multiple time zones to deliver continuous development productivity and comprehensive client support:



1. Accelerated Development Cycles: Work initiated in Bangalore can seamlessly transition to Santiago team members and vice versa, maximizing productive time in each cycle and accelerating product delivery timelines.

2. Follow-the-Sun Global Support: The expanded time zone coverage allows the Joint Venture partners to offer support to clients worldwide, ensuring issues are addressed promptly regardless of geographic location or time of day.



The partnership leverages Tricon Infotech’s established relationships with S&P 500 and FTSE 100 leaders across the knowledge industry. Tricon Infotech has been recognized by Gartner for generating mutual business value and its Life-Cycle-Based GenAI Offering.

“This Joint Venture represents a significant milestone in our mission to build a world-class product development company that delivers value for its customers,” said Rajeeva Parasar, CEO of Tricon Infotech. “By combining our 28 years of experience in digital transformation with Genesys’s exceptional track record in software development, we’re creating unprecedented value for our clients through continuous development cycles and global support coverage.”

Genesys Global brings 35 years of experience and over 150 clients across Latin America in industries including manufacturing, retail, financial services, telecommunications, education, healthcare, logistics, and construction. The company has been recognized by the Centro de Estudios de Tecnologías de Información de la Universidad Católica de Chile (CETIUC) as Chile’s best company for software development, testing, and maintenance for four consecutive years.

“This collaboration is the perfect fusion of technological expertise and global reach,” said Fernando Fumagalli, CEO of Genesys Global. “Our award-winning development capabilities, combined with Tricon Infotech’s innovative approach to digital transformation, will deliver exceptional value to clients seeking scalable, high-quality software product solutions.”

Both companies share a commitment to outcome-focused, team-based approaches that foster successful client engagements. The Joint Venture will combine their core strengths in design-driven innovation, an agile & product mindset, data and AI expertise, and comprehensive skill in the complete software development lifecycle.

About Tricon Infotech

Founded in 1997, Tricon Infotech is a leading business consulting and software product development services company headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in Reading, England, and Hoboken, New Jersey. The company has been practicing “digital transformation” years before it was a catchphrase, designing software products that generate real revenue and end user impact for its customers. With a presence across three continents, Tricon Infotech has served over 400+ clients over the past two decades. For more information, visit: https://TriconInfotech.com

About Genesys Global

Founded in 1990, Genesys Global is Chile’s premier software development company and provider of business technology solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, with offices in Concepción (Chile), Bogotá (Colombia), and soon expanding to Porto Alegre (Brazil), the company serves over 150 clients across multiple industries and has been recognized by CETIUC as Chile’s best company for software development, testing, and maintenance for four consecutive years. Genesys Global specializes in delivering comprehensive business software solutions across financial services, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, education, healthcare, logistics, and construction sectors. For more information, visit: https://www.Genesys-Global.com/

