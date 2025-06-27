Deep Sea Gypsy Launches the Political Cleanse Kit Series Featuring Democratic, Republican, and Split-Household Editions

Democratic, Republican & Split-Household sage kits to clear negativity and bring unity home.

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age of nonstop noise and division, Deep Sea Gypsy—renowned for its boutique collection of handcrafted crystal jewelry and energy tools—unveils its new Political Cleanse Kit series. Featuring distinct Democratic and Republican editions plus a Split-Household option, these kits are designed to clear negative energy, uplift the spirit, and ground the mind.

Sage (Salvia officinalis) has been used for centuries to purify people and places. When lit, its aromatic smoke gently clears stagnant vibes and invites a fresh perspective. Each Political Cleanse Kit includes:

• Democratic Cleanse Kit ($29.99)

• Blue Sage Bundle — encourages clarity, calm presence, and balanced energy

• Republican Cleanse Kit ($29.99)

• Dragon’s Blood Sage Bundle — promotes focus, revitalized spirit, and balanced energy

• Split-Household Cleanse Kit ($49.99)

• One Blue Sage Bundle + One Dragon’s Blood Sage Bundle — for homes ready to cleanse the chaos together

All kits come hand-packed in the USA with:

• Palo Santo Stick — uplifts the spirit and invites positive energy

• Black Tourmaline Stone — grounds the space, protects and shields against negativity

• Abalone Shell Dish — a sacred vessel to hold your ritual

Add-On: Amethyst Crystal Candle infused with genuine amethyst — $10.99

“These kits aren’t endorsements—they’re invitations to clear the air, reset your energy, and remember we share one home,” says the Deep Sea Gypsy team.

Join the Movement—#CleanseTheChaos

Share your ritual on social media with #CleanseTheChaos and tag@ DeepSeaGypsy for a chance to be featured and connect with a community committed to peace.

Availability

All Political Cleanse Kits and our full incense line are available now at DeepSeaGypsy.com under the Incense category:

https://deepseagypsy.com/product-category/incense/

Supplies are limited—order today to reclaim harmony in your home.

About Deep Sea Gypsy

Since 2014, Deep Sea Gypsy has blended artistry and intention in Destin, Florida. From crystal-infused bracelets to energy-clearing tools, every piece is crafted to help you connect with purpose, calm, and community.

Press Inquiries & Samples:

info@deepseagypsy.com | Instagram: @deepseagypsy

Legal Disclaimer:

