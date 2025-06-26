Recreational harvest of Atlantic red porgy closes July 1 

The recreational harvest of red porgy in state waters of the Atlantic will close on July 1, with the last day of harvest being June 30. Harvest will reopen in Atlantic state waters on May 1, 2026.

For current recreational red porgy regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” then “Reef Fish” and then “Red Porgy.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.