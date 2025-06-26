Recreational harvest of Atlantic red porgy closes July 1
The recreational harvest of red porgy in state waters of the Atlantic will close on July 1, with the last day of harvest being June 30. Harvest will reopen in Atlantic state waters on May 1, 2026.
For current recreational red porgy regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” then “Reef Fish” and then “Red Porgy.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.