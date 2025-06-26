SpencerPruitt.com Launches Following Strategic Merger of Two Consulting Firms

Pictured above: Autry J. Pruitt, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer of SpencerPruitt.com following the merger of Pruitt & Wall and Gaylor International Investments.

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpencerPruitt.com, a newly launched strategic consulting firm, today announced its formation through the merger of two established firms: Pruitt & Wall, founded by political strategist Autry J. Pruitt, and Gaylor International Investments, led by executive Hunter Spencer Gaylor.The newly formed entity aims to introduce a hybrid consulting model that integrates high-intensity political campaign strategies with data-driven corporate advisory services. By combining the tactical precision of political operations with executive-level business consulting, SpencerPruitt.com intends to offer organizations an alternative approach to addressing strategic challenges and navigating competitive markets.Pictured above: Autry J. Pruitt, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer of SpencerPruitt.com following the merger of Pruitt & Wall and Gaylor International Investments."The approach we are implementing at SpencerPruitt.com is centered on strategy execution under pressure,” said Autry J. Pruitt, Chief Executive Officer. “Political campaigns demand fast, impactful decision-making, and we believe these methodologies are highly transferable to the corporate environment."Pictured above: Hunter Spencer Gaylor, who will serve as President of SpencerPruitt.com following the firm's formation through the merger of Pruitt & Wall and Gaylor International Investments.Hunter Spencer Gaylor, who will serve as President of SpencerPruitt.com, added, “In today’s fast-moving markets, businesses must adapt quickly to shifts in public perception, operational pressures, and global dynamics. This merger enables us to deliver insights and solutions rooted in the urgency and structure of campaign operations."About Pruitt & WallPruitt & Wall is a political strategy firm known for its high-impact campaign planning, narrative development, and issue advocacy. The firm has provided strategic direction in national and local elections, specializing in rapid-response scenarios and stakeholder engagement.About Gaylor International InvestmentsGaylor International Investments has operated in the corporate advisory space, focusing on operational optimization, strategic capital deployment, and M&A consulting. The firm has advised clients across multiple sectors, leveraging market intelligence and data analytics to support growth and scaling initiatives.Strategic Objectives of SpencerPruitt.comSpencerPruitt.com plans to offer the following core services:Strategic Planning and Intelligence: Deployment of adaptive strategy frameworks and competitive intelligence tools.Reputation and Crisis Management : Structured response protocols and narrative guidance for brand and stakeholder management.Communication Strategy: Messaging architecture built to influence audience perception and media engagement.Market Positioning and Opposition Research: Competitive mapping and strategic planning to enhance positioning. Organizational Growth and Scalability : Systems-based approaches for mobilization and expansion aligned with market demands.SpencerPruitt.com will be headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, and intends to serve both domestic and international clients across a wide range of industries.Contact InformationCygalle DiasPresident, CDLMPhone: (929) 215-7842Email: cygalle@cygallepr.comWebsite: www.SpencerPruitt.com

