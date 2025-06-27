Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas Enters El Paso Market

Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas

Increases Platform Footprint to Five Texas Markets

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas (“DICOT”) has acquired El Paso-based Desert Imaging . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DICOT is a leading provider of diagnostic and pain management services in 5 Texas markets, with a total of 23 locations.“We are excited about Desert Imaging becoming part of the DICOT family of brands,” commented Todd Greene, DICOT’s Chief Executive Officer. “Continuing to grow our footprint throughout Texas allows us to provide high-quality care and expand our advanced imaging and pain management service offerings to more patients—especially those who are underinsured or uninsured.”Desert Imaging’s CEO and founder, Leroy Candeleria, commented, “We believe that Desert Imaging is a great fit for DICOT, driving for positive change in the well-being of our employees and, allowing us to continue to serve our community and helping to save lives. This is a logical step in our company’s evolution and our team looks forward to Desert Imaging remaining El Paso’s trusted brand for outpatient imaging and keeping El Paso Strong, with DICOT supporting us in new, innovative and differentiating ways.”About Desert ImagingDesert Imaging was El Paso’s first full-service outpatient imaging center and has been the market leader for over 20 years, providing advanced outpatient diagnostic imaging services to El Paso, Texas and Southern New Mexico. The company attributes its success to listening and meeting the needs of the patients it serves in partnership with referring physicians and radiology partners. Desert Imaging operates five outpatient locations offering advanced diagnostic imaging modalities.About Diagnostic Imaging Centers of TexasDiagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas, through its in-market brands, has led the way for more than 20 years in providing comprehensive diagnostic imaging and pain management services using advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment. The company attributes its success to its physicians, management, technologists, and support staff, who make up its premier practice. DICOT operates outpatient facilities in the Houston and Dallas Metroplexes, Corpus Christi, Beaumont and El Paso, Texas. Its in-market brands include Memorial MRI & Diagnostic, Prime Diagnostic Imaging, Desert Imaging, Foundation Physicians Group, and Signature RX.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.