Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics initiates crowdfunding and invites prospective investors to reserve stock on StartEngine

Potential investment is intended to support Sanaregen’s clinical trials targeting Macular Degeneration and Geographic Atrophy

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanaregen Vision Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell-based therapies to treat and improve vision loss due to retinal diseases like Macular Degeneration, Geographic Atrophy, and Retinitis Pigmentosa, proudly invites prospective investors to reserve shares of stock ownership as the company prepares to launch its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This funding initiative aims to continue current clinical successes, support clinical trial pipelines, and scale business operations.Innovation for Vision LossSanaregen Vision Therapeutics’ lead investigational product, SVT-001, is a novel regenerative medicine therapeutic candidate under clinical evaluation for the treatment of degenerative retinal diseases. Under an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with the FDA, early clinical evidence from the company’s proof-of-concept study showed meaningful improvements in visual acuity and retinal function without any adverse events. Sanaregen recently received FDA clearance to escalate dosing and is now preparing for a Phase I/II trial.Market Potential and Growth StrategyMillions of people face progressive, irreversible vision loss from hereditary or age-related retinal diseases like Macular Degeneration, Geographic Atrophy, and Retinitis Pigmentosa. The global degenerative macular disease market, which includes age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is valued at $6-8 billion annually.Equity Crowdfunding Campaign DetailsSanaregen Vision Therapeutics, Inc. is now accepting reservations on the StartEngine platform from prospective investors that wish to purchase common stock in the company. Prospective investors may review the company summary and reserve shares at https://www.startengine.com/offering/sanaragen . The sale of common stock requires a minimum 500 share purchase at $1.00 per share. If the Regulation CF is approved, investment into Sanaregen will be used to aid in funding the Phase I/II study with the goal to bring SVT-001 to market as quickly as possible.Founders' MissionAt age 53, Doug Oliver had already lived for over a decade with macular degeneration, an incurable retinal disease that robbed him of his sight. That changed in 2015 when he received a pioneering stem cell therapy that restored his vision. Since then, Doug has been a patient ambassador and recognized leader in the field, focused on the lack of progress in effective treatment options for patients with degenerative vision loss. This empowered Doug to help craft the 21st Century Cures Act, a bipartisan comprehensive US law aimed at accelerating regenerative medicine development. Aligning with this mission, Doug assembled the Sanaregen Vision team to advance promising regenerative medicines for vision restoration.About Sanaregen Vision TherapeuticsSanaregen Vision Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical research and development company that is developing one of the first regenerative medicine treatments designed to effectively treat degenerative retinal diseases. With creative trial design, iterative development, and platform technology with multimodal capabilities, we create potential for accelerated approvals and first-to-market positioning.DisclaimerNO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT IS FILED AND ONLY THROUGH AN INTERMEDIARY’S PLATFORM. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. "RESERVING" SECURITIES IS SIMPLY AN INDICATION OF INTEREST.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.