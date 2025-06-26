Velv Expands AI Engineering Team to Meet Growing Nearshoring Demand in Europe

Portugal-based nearshore leader reinforces its position in AI and data engineering by scaling its expert team to support international clients

LISBON, PORTUGAL, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velv , a leading nearshore technology partner based in Portugal, is significantly expanding its Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering team to meet increasing international demand for advanced digital solutions. Known for its excellence in nearshoring , Velv continues to position Portugal as a strategic hub for European companies seeking high-quality, cost-effective tech talent.The expansion comes at a time when businesses across Europe are accelerating their AI adoption but face talent shortages in their home markets. Velv’s growth reflects a clear market shift toward nearshoring models that combine agility, technical expertise, and geographic proximity.“We’re seeing consistent demand from clients who want reliable AI engineering partners that integrate quickly with their teams,” said Nuno Godinho, CIO and founding partner at Velv. “Our ability to source, onboard, and guide highly skilled engineers in Portugal, especially in areas like NLP, machine learning, and data architecture makes us a trusted choice for long-term technology partnerships.”Velv’s AI and data engineers have supported projects across multiple industries, including eCommerce, manufacturing, finance, and healthcare. The company’s cross-functional approach blends CTO-level advisory, team extension, and integrated DevOps processes, helping clients scale solutions without the burden of traditional outsourcing models.This team expansion includes senior-level data scientists, AI engineers, and data platform specialists, reinforcing Velv’s full-stack capabilities across modern cloud environments. The move strengthens the company’s mission to deliver nearshore teams that are not only technically advanced but also culturally aligned and operationally efficient.In addition to technical growth, Velv is deepening partnerships in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and the Nordics, positioning itself as one of the most dynamic nearshore partners in Southern Europe.With a track record of building long-term client relationships and a strong presence in the European tech ecosystem, Velv is set to play a leading role in the next wave of AI-powered digital transformation.Velv is a nearshoring company headquartered in Portugal, providing AI, data, and software engineering teams to companies across Europe. With a focus on quality, transparency, and long-term collaboration, Velv delivers scalable, high-performing teams that align with each client’s strategic goals.For more information, visit: https://www.velv.pt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.