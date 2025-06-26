VoodooSoft Unveils SiriusLLM: The World’s First ChatGPT-Like AI Malware Detection Engine

SiriusLLM

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoodooSoft, LLC, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, announces the public release of SiriusLLM, the first-ever ChatGPT-like AI and Large Language Model (LLM)-powered malware detection engine and portable application. This groundbreaking portable application leverages advanced artificial intelligence to assess the potential maliciousness of digital assets, including executables, scripts, and soon documents, setting a new standard in cybersecurity.Unlike traditional antivirus solutions that merely classify files as safe or malicious, SiriusLLM provides detailed explanations of its findings, delivers a verdict with a confidence level, and offers actionable guidance tailored to the user’s expertise—whether a novice, intermediate, or advanced cybersecurity researcher. Its unique approach combines cutting-edge AI with an intuitive interface, making it an invaluable tool for both everyday users and malware researchers.Revolutionary Features and AccessibilitySiriusLLM stands out with its exceptional malware detection capabilities, achieving remarkable efficacy rates that amazed VoodooSoft’s development team. “SiriusLLM represents a major leap forward in how we detect and analyze digital threats. We were astonished by SiriusLLM’s performance and efficacy during testing,” said Dan Butler, CEO of VoodooSoft, LLC. “Its ability to analyze and explain potential threats in a way that’s understandable to users of all skill levels is a game-changer for the industry.”The portable app is free for most users, including scheduled snapshot scans, with 50,000 daily manual scan tokens, referring to word tokens processed by the AI, not currency, equivalent to approximately 13 manual scans per day. For malware researchers needing to analyze hundreds of samples daily, additional word tokens can be purchased by contacting VoodooSoft directly, with automated token purchasing options coming soon. “Using word tokens for an antivirus solution might sound unusual, but it’s a perfect fit for SiriusLLM’s AI-driven model,” Butler explained. “It allows us to offer a completely free version for most users while supporting malware researchers with high-volume analysis needs.”A New Era for Malware and Ransomware DetectionSiriusLLM is designed to complement existing malware removal tools, focusing on unparalleled detection precision. VoodooSoft plans to integrate malware removal capabilities in the near future but is currently prioritizing licensing its detection engine to other cybersecurity and antivirus companies seeking to bolster their detection stacks with AI-powered technology. This strategic focus aims to enhance the broader cybersecurity ecosystem by empowering industry partners with SiriusLLM’s advanced AI technology.Malware researchers will find SiriusLLM an essential addition to their toolkit, delivering unmatched insights into emerging threats. Planned for integration with VoodooSoft’s flagship products, CyberLock, DefenderUI Pro, and WDAC Lockdown within the next 2–3 months, SiriusLLM will further elevate their malware-fighting capabilities.A Vision for the FutureBased in Leawood, Kansas, VoodooSoft, LLC, is committed to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity. “SiriusLLM represents a bold step forward in our mission to protect users and organizations from evolving digital threats,” said Butler. “By combining the power of large language models with our expertise in cybersecurity, we’re delivering a solution that’s not only effective but also accessible to everyone.”SiriusLLM is now available for download. To learn more, request additional tokens, or explore licensing opportunities, visit https://www.cyberlock.global/Sirius.aspx or reach out to VoodooSoft at support@cyberlock.global.About VoodooSoft, LLCVoodooSoft, LLC, located at 5250 W. 116th Place, Leawood, Kansas 66211, is a pioneering cybersecurity company dedicated to developing user-friendly, cutting-edge security solutions. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, VoodooSoft empowers users and organizations to stay ahead of cyber threats.Media Contact:VoodooSoft, LLCEmail: support@cyberlock.globalWebsite: https://www.cyberlock.global/Sirius.aspx

