Prestige Fine Art Consulting Announces Availability of Custom Hand-Painted Artwork

Have just opened two of the five paintings sent me. Congratulations the quality and artwork is exceptional. We are very delighted with the results of working first time with you and your company.”
— Audrey R. Brown Goodman Caslin & Brown Art Consulting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where digital art and mass-produced prints dominate the market, there is still something special about owning a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted piece of art. Prestige Fine Art Consulting is proud to announce the availability of custom hand-painted artwork in any size, created by skilled artists for your personal enjoyment.

With over 20 years of experience in the art industry, Prestige Fine Art Consulting has built a reputation for providing high-quality, unique artwork to clients around the world. Now, they are expanding their services to offer custom hand-painted pieces that can be tailored to fit any space and style. From small canvases to large-scale murals, their team of skilled artists can bring your vision to life.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients the opportunity to own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of art," says Edward A. Mero, founder of Prestige fine Art Consulting. "Our hand-painted artwork is not only visually stunning, but it also adds a personal touch to any space. We believe that art should be enjoyed and appreciated, and our custom pieces allow individuals to express their unique style and taste."

Whether you are looking to add a pop of color to your home, office, or commercial space, Prestige Fine Art Consulting has the perfect solution. Their team of artists can work with you to create a custom piece that reflects your personality and complements your space. With their exceptional quality and attention to detail, you can trust that your hand-painted artwork will be a treasured piece for years to come.

For more information on custom hand-painted artwork from Goodman Caslin & Brown Art Consulting, please visit their website or contact them directly.

Prestige Fine Art Consulting Announces Availability of Custom Hand-Painted Artwork

About

Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

