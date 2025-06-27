Prestige Fine Art Consulting Announces Availability of Custom Hand-Painted Artwork

About

Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

