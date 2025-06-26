STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON GOVERNOR ABBOTT’S SCREWWORM RESPONSE TEAM

“I’m pleased that Governor Abbott is activating the state agencies under his direct oversight, responsible for protecting animal health and wildlife, to respond to this dire threat. This pest poses a serious risk not only to Texas livestock and wildlife but also to the economic backbone of our rural communities. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will continue to work in collaboration with this response team to relay necessary updates as the spread of the New World screwworm approaches Texas. I also recently stood with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and several elected officials to announce a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to halt the spread of screwworm south of our border. TDA and I will continue to support both state and national partners in this vital effort and stand ready to deploy every resource necessary to safeguard our nation’s public health and food supply.”

To view the recently announced measures by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA, please visit this link.