Chip sealing begins Thursday north of Riverton on U.S. 26/Wyoming 789

With paving complete north of Riverton, chip sealing is scheduled to begin Thursday morning on the $3.67 million pavement improvement project on U.S. 26/Wyoming 789.

Chip sealing will occur between milepost 106.28 (Webbwood/WY789 intersection) and milepost 109.60 (the north end of the project), according to Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Baylor Beers of Riverton.

The U.S. 26/Wyoming 789 project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, traffic control, right-of-way fencing and other work on 14.56 miles of Wyoming 789 between milepost 106.28 (intersection of Webbwood Road and Wyoming 789) in Riverton and milepost 126.84 at the Town of Shoshoni's west city limit boundary.

"We're asking motorists to slow down to the posted construction speed limit during the chip sealing process," Beers said. "We will be moving traffic back and forth across the highway during this process, so pay particular attention to staying within the barrels in your lane of travel. Please slow down and keep everyone safe, including yourself and the workers on the project, and avoid throwing loose rocks at other vehicles with the tires on your vehicle."

Beers said chip sealing is the single most cost effective way of preserving the life of highways in Wyoming.

"Chip sealing seals the road, making it waterproof, and it improves skid resistance and protects the pavement surface from undue wear and tear," Beers said.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

Right-of-way fencing is continuing near Shoshoni. The scope of that work includes removing and replacing fencing between mileposts 106.92 (north of Haskell Furniture and Flooring) and 109.60, and between mileposts 115.43 (three-quarters of a mile southwest of South Hidden Valley Road) and milepost 126.84 (Shoshoni town limits).

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., on Feb. 20, 2025. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT project engineer Baylor Beers, P.E., at (307) 856-1341.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.