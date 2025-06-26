Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market to Surge from ~USD 1B in 2020 to USD 4.3B by 2030 at an 18.4% CAGR

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Growth

Adoption of smart technology features in vehicles and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive gesture recognition systems industry generated $990.4 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030. According to a recent report published by Allied Market ResearchEurope dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global automotive gesture recognition system market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to changing automotive consumer preference toward safety and growing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles.Download Report (234 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2439 Growth in concerns toward driver safety and comfort propel growth for high-end technology enabled systems such as automotive gesture recognition systems as it minimizes full engagement of drivers to operate other electronic devices. Moreover, it helps to maintain focus of drivers toward the driving operations and minimizing risk of accidental threat, which occurs due to insignificant focus of drivers on driving while operating in-vehicle devices.Leading Market Players:-Cipia Vision Ltd.Cognitec Systems GmbHContinental AGNXP SemiconductorsQualcomm Technologies, Inc.Samsung Electronics Co., LtdSony CorporationSynaptics IncorporatedUsens IncVisteon CorporationBased on component, the touchless systems segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global automotive gesture recognition systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand from automotive manufacturers to develop high-end safety for vehicle drivers. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2439 In recent years, adoption of automotive gesture recognition systems for multimedia solution, infotainment solution, and navigation solution is high amongst other applications and is expected to maintain its dominance, owing to changing consumer perspective toward in vehicle systems. Moreover, the touchless systems segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the automotive gesture recognition system market , owing to integration of high-end technologies in vehicles to attain operational efficiency.Based on authentication type, the hand/fingerprint/leg recognition segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global automotive gesture recognition systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to high range of technology availability based on hand/finger print/leg recognition and awareness within consumers of the system operations. However, the facial recognition segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to use for avoidance of vehicle access by an unauthorized person and minimize the risk of the vehicle stolen.Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive gesture recognition systems market. This is due to rise in adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles have led toward the growth of the automotive gesture recognition systems market in Europe. Key Findings Of The StudyBy component, the touchless systems segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of authentication type, the hand/finger print/leg recognition segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.On the basis of application, the multimedia/infotainment/navigation segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market growth rate, by the end of the forecast period.Europe dominated the global automotive gesture recognition system market in 2020 in terms of market share.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

