Catch The Young Releases a Perfect Summer Love Song, '이상형 (Ideal Type),' Ahead of the Festival Appearances

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean rock band Catch The Young has released a new digital single, “ 이상형 (Ideal Type) ,” to cool down the summer heat with its refreshing, youthful sound. Following the band’s first instrumental single, “ The Young Wave ,” which was released on April 29th, “이상형 (Ideal Type)” is their second release of 2025. The band’s newest single describes an awkward yet honest feeling that a youth can have when taking one step closer to confessing love.“We’re currently putting extra care into preparing our album for release later this year. To keep our promise with fans, we’re doing our best to create a more complete and well-crafted album. The process is taking longer than we expected, but we hope that this new single can help ease the wait, even just a little.” – Sani, Bassist and Leader of Catch The YoungOn Catch The Young’s social media ahead of the official release, they shared a teaser from the music video that was released today, showing the five members traveling and playing instruments together. With visual elements like bright sunshine, a grassy field, and a lighthouse in front of the ocean, the video for “이상형 (Ideal Type)” captures the pure moments of youth with its cinematic scenes, along with the track’s honest and direct message of confession. With this latest single, Catch The Young shares their steadily built presence of being a group that creates and writes music about the magic of youth and dreams.“Catch The Young’s summer anthem for 2025 embraces the synth-rock genre. While their previous release, the 6-minute-and-18-second instrumental track “The Young Wave,” leaned heavily into progressive rock and served as an experimental showcase, their new single, “이상형 (Ideal Type),” is another bold exploration fueled by confidence and artistic pride. Their latest mission? A pop alchemy experiment in pursuit of the golden combination of pop and rock.” – Lim Heeyun, Music Critic and AuthorBesides the release of the new single, Catch The Young will also be proving their continuously growing musicality and artistry by once again performing at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and the 2025 Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival for the second year in a row. And for the first time, they will also be performing at the 2025 Sound Planet Festival. By exploring a wider variety of genres and styles while performing for diverse audiences, Catch The Young is determined to showcase their emotional lyricism and musical maturity once again with the latest digital single.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock boy band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘Youth Pop-Rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they’ll perform for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally in 2025 by releasing a full-length album, promoting in Japan, and touring in the Americas and Europe.

CATCH THE YOUNG '이상형(Ideal Type)' Music Video

