Halotherapy Solutions Celebrates a New Partnership with the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto

The HaloSauna™ by Halotherapy Solutions installed at the Forbes Five-Star Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, combining salt therapy and infrared wellness. Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Halotherapy Solutions brings its signature HaloSauna™ to the Forbes Five-Star Spa at Four Seasons Toronto, marking a decade of wellness innovation.

We are proud to introduce a sauna that combines Halotherapy and infrared therapy...This addition enriches the overall spa experience at the only Forbes Five-Star Spa in the city” — Patrick Pollak, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halotherapy Solutions , the global leader in dry salt therapy equipment, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a major milestone: the integration of its revolutionary HaloSauna™ into the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto As the largest provider of Halotherapy equipment worldwide, Halotherapy Solutions has helped redefine wellness across spas, resorts, fitness centers, residential communities, and recovery clinics. This new collaboration with Four Seasons marks its entry into the luxury hospitality space.“We are proud to introduce a sauna that combines Halotherapy and infrared therapy as part of our ongoing commitment to innovative wellness at the Spa at Four Seasons Toronto,” said Patrick Pollak, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. “This new addition enriches the overall spa experience for hotel guests, residents, and local visitors at the only Forbes Five-Star Spa in the city.”The HaloSauna™ is a next-generation, five-sensory wellness booth that blends dry salt therapy, infrared sauna, chromatherapy, aromatherapy, and guided meditation. Compact, low-maintenance, and labor-free, it meets the growing demand for respiratory health and recovery solutions—needs that surged globally in the post-COVID era. Available in multiple sizes, it offers powerful wellness benefits with virtually no operating costs.“We are thrilled to have the prestigious Spa at Four Seasons Toronto as a new customer,” said Steve Spiro, Founder & CEO of Halotherapy Solutions. “Halotherapy has been booming across wellness-forward verticals—day spas, fitness and social clubs, wellness real estate—and now, with Four Seasons, luxury hospitality. Our HaloSauna™ has become a standard offering as demand for performance, recovery, and respiratory health explodes.”Halotherapy, or dry salt therapy, is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It's widely used to support respiratory conditions like asthma, allergies, and sinusitis, as well as skin conditions including eczema, psoriasis, and acne. Athletes and wellness seekers also turn to it to improve lung function, recovery, and immune resilience.Amy McDonald, Principal & CEO of Under a Tree , a long-time advisor to Halotherapy Solutions, shared: “Over the past nine years, we’ve successfully integrated Halotherapy into wellness models including day spas, resorts, urban hotels, fitness clubs, and wellness residences. Its ease of use, minimal maintenance, and strong ROI—especially since it doesn’t require one-on-one labor—making it popular for our clients.”As Halotherapy Solutions celebrates a decade of innovation, its mission remains focused: making natural, effective wellness experiences more accessible, intuitive, and impactful around the world.________________________________________About Halotherapy SolutionsFounded in 2015, Halotherapy Solutions is the global leader in next-gen salt therapy technology. Their two flagship offerings are:• The HaloSauna™ – a 5-sensory experience combining dry salt therapy with infrared sauna, chromatherapy, aromatherapy, and guided meditation.• The HaloRed™ – a patented device that combines dry salt therapy with red light therapy. Red light reflects off salt particles in the air, creating microbursts that deepen the red light effect and enhance respiratory benefits.Both products require minimal space, no labor, and very low operational costs. They’re used in thousands of businesses across all 50 U.S. states and over 20 countries. Learn more and book a free consultation at halotherapysolutions.com.________________________________________About Four Seasons Hotel TorontoThe global flagship of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is located in the historic Yorkville neighbourhood. Opened at its current location in 2012 and fully renovated in 2024, the hotel is a top destination for business and leisure travellers alike. It is home to the city’s only Forbes Five-Star Spa and is recognized with the AAA Five Diamond Rating, Two Key distinction from the MICHELIN Guide, and accolades from Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. For more information, visit press.fourseasons.com/toronto.________________________________________About Amy McDonald / Under a TreeAmy McDonald is the founder of Under a Tree Consulting, where she has led global wellness development projects for over 20 years. Her work spans Europe, Asia, South America, and beyond—guiding hospitality and real estate partners through feasibility, design, and implementation of trendsetting wellness concepts. In 2024, she received the Women of Wellness award from the Global Wellness Institute for her innovation and leadership in regenerative wellness.

