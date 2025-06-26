Business Coach Keissy Rengel Empowers Over 10,000 Women Entrepreneurs Through Digital Marketing and Mentorship Programs

Keissy Rengel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keissy Rengel, founder of Chicago-based digital marketing agency Konvertis, has impacted more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs globally through her business coaching programs, digital marketing strategies, and agency services designed to help women build profitable online businesses.

Since immigrating from Venezuela to the United States in 2017, Rengel has developed signature programs, mentorships, and templates that enable women entrepreneurs to transform their knowledge into sustainable digital businesses. Through Konvertis, she provides both done-for-you and done-with-you solutions including offer development, sales funnel creation, and visibility strategies.

"Keissy didn't just help me organize my business—she helped me believe in myself again. Today I don't just have clients, I have clarity and purpose," shares one of Rengel's clients.

Rengel's approach focuses on helping women entrepreneurs build scalable businesses while maintaining authenticity and avoiding burnout. Her digital marketing strategies emphasize simplifying marketing processes while amplifying clients' voices, income potential, and market impact.

"I believe resilience is a superpower. Growth often hurts, but I've learned to find light in adversity—because every challenge carries the seed of a breakthrough," states Rengel.

As a business coach and digital marketing strategist, Rengel has built a personal brand centered on empathy, clarity, and strategic planning. Her work through Konvertis encompasses comprehensive marketing solutions ranging from creating compelling offers to implementing organic and paid visibility strategies.

Rengel maintains an active presence on Instagram (@keissyrengel) where she continues to share insights and strategies with her growing audience of women entrepreneurs seeking to establish and scale their digital businesses.

About Keissy Rengel

Legal Disclaimer:

