Charleston Trucking Expo Returns September 18-20 with Big Rigs, Big Impact and a Bold New Mission to Move People Forward

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston Trucking Expo , presented by the TransEd Foundation, rolls back into Ladson Exchange Park this September with an expanded three-day lineup celebrating transportation innovation, workforce opportunity, and purpose-driven partnerships. From September 18–20, the Lowcountry will host trucking leaders, job seekers, and families ready to explore the business, technology, and people shaping the future of the industry.Founded by Corisa Carter, a national advocate for inclusive economic mobility, the Charleston Trucking Expo is more than a trade show—it’s a movement. This year’s event advances workforce access, leadership equity, and community service, featuring speaker sessions covering technology and logistics, current market conditions and tariffs, freight and brokerage trends, business development, accounting, and financial planning, safety, compliance, CDL programs, and more; the Charleston debut of the African American Women in Trucking Association (AAWTA) Women’s Leadership Panel; a hands-on service project with Blankies 4 My Buddies Foundation; and a job fair powered by Klimb Brands.“This expo isn’t just about trucks—it’s about traction,” said Corisa Carter, founder of both the TransEd Foundation and the Charleston Trucking Expo. “We’re creating momentum for business growth, leadership development, and compassionate service in the communities we care about.”The Expo will deliver everything people have come to expect over the past few years, following successful runs in 2022 and 2023. The Joseph H. Wright Jr. Memorial CDL Scholarship presentation, the Food Truck Park, Live Cooking Demos, Kids Zone, and Vendor Marketplace are all returning fan-favorite features that continue to anchor this experience and elevate it year after year.In 2025, we’re growing and coming back bigger and better, and built for impact. This year’s event includes:· A Hiring Fair Powered by Klimb Brands (Sept 18): CDL recruiters, fleet employers, and logistics firms will connect directly with job seekers of all levels. Expect on-site interviews and real opportunities to enter or re-enter the workforce.· Debut of AAWTA Women’s Leadership Panel: After its powerful premiere at MATS 2025, the African American Women in Trucking Association brings its nationally acclaimed panel to Charleston. Panelists will discuss: Leadership and entrepreneurship in logistics, Career advancement for Black women in transportation, Mental health and resilience in the trucking industry, and more.· Blankies 4 My Buddies Community Service Project: In a meaningful partnership with the youth-led Blankies 4 My Buddies Foundation, Expo attendees will pack comfort kits for Charleston’s unhoused population and local veterans, proving that trucking is about more than freight; it’s about impact.· Joseph H. Wright Jr. Memorial CDL Scholarships: Created in memory of a young man who dreamed of becoming a trucker, this fund awards $500 scholarships to support emerging drivers. The goal this year is to award 8 scholarships to individuals pursuing careers in transportation and logistics.· $1,000 Fuel Your Future Contest (Presented by Supply Line 360): One aspiring trucker facing personal or financial hardship will be awarded $1,000 to support their next step—whether that means CDL prep, rent, or transportation.· Trucker Barbecue Cook-Off + Food Truck Park: Taste the heat at the high-stakes cook-off featuring the best Lowcountry pitmasters in the trucking world, and enjoy top-tier mobile eats from some of the city’s most popular food trucks.· Upgraded Kids Zone: A larger, more engaging space for families featuring games, interactive fun, and giveaways designed for kids of all ages.Tickets, Vendor & Sponsor information can be found at www.charlestontruckexpo.com About the Charleston Trucking ExpoFounded by Corisa Carter, the Charleston Trucking Expo is a dynamic event series that connects the transportation industry with real community impact. By promoting workforce access, leadership development, and hands-on service, the Expo empowers individuals and inspires the industry to move forward together.About the TransEd FoundationThe TransEd Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through workforce training, career access, and equitable advancement in the transportation and logistics industries. Founded by Corisa Carter, TransEd focuses on supporting underserved communities, second-chance individuals, and emerging leaders through education, resources, and direct investment. By bridging the gap between potential and opportunity, TransEd is driving the industry—and its people—into a more inclusive future.

