Altaris Pet and Animal Care Awards Recognise Leadership and Best Practice in Pet Care for 2025

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards . The awards highlight the commitment, professionalism and innovation shown by individuals and organisations working across the pet and animal care industry.The 2025 recipients reflect the diversity of the sector and the growing focus on evidence-based practice, ethical care and service quality. From digital tools that support new pet owners to businesses offering end-of-life services with compassion, this year’s honourees demonstrate how thoughtful approaches can improve both animal welfare and customer experience.Altaris Pet and Animal Care Awards Winners 2025- Old Flatts Farm Pet & Equine Crematorium – Community Impact Award- Wag-Wagatha Christie – Rising Star Award- dogAdvisor – Sustainability Award- Help! My Dog – Pet Care Startup of the Year- Behavet – Animal Behaviourist of the Year- Pets2impress Ltd – Customer Satisfaction Award- Elite Kennel Fertility – Best Veterinary Clinic- Paws Above The Rest – Best Pet Training Specialist- Paws 4 Thought Pet Services – Family Business of the Year- Farm Cottage Boarding – Best Dog Boarding FacilityAltaris Pet and Animal Care Awards Finalists 2025- Henry & Co – Best Dog Grooming Service, Sustainability Award- Winshaw Woofies – Best Dog Boarding Facility, Pet Care Startup of the Year- Old Flatts Farm Pet & Equine Crematorium – Family Business of the Year- Winnie’s World – Animal Behaviourist of the Year- Help! My Dog – Best Pet Training Specialist- Behavet – Best Veterinary Clinic, Community Impact Award- Alessandro Pet Spa – Rising Star Award- Paws 4 Thought Pet Services – Customer Satisfaction AwardSupporting Progress Across the Pet and Animal Care IndustryThe 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards recognise organisations that are addressing the evolving needs of pet owners while maintaining a strong focus on animal wellbeing. This year’s winners and finalists have implemented practical, scalable models that reflect both industry standards and client expectations.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all recipients. Their work highlights the importance of reliable, ethical and client-focused services in a sector that continues to grow in complexity and public visibility.For further information about the 2025 Pet and Animal Care Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.