White Wolf Capital Group Exits its Investment in DCCM

DCCM White Wolf Capital Group Inc.

Miami based private equity firm exits substantial investment in national engineering firm

DCCM is a testament to vision, discipline, and leadership—built from the ground up into an ENR Top 100 firm. We’re proud of the team and confident in DCCM’s future success.” — Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive of White Wolf

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHITE WOLF CAPITAL GROUP ANNOUNCES SALE OF DCCM White Wolf Capital Group (“White Wolf”) is pleased to announce that it has exited its investment in DCCM, LLC (“DCCM”) via a sale to Court Square Capital Partners.White Wolf’s exit follows a successful partnership between DCCM’s management team and White Wolf Capital that began in January 2021. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.With projects and operations in 46 states and over 1,100 professionals, DCCM delivers a comprehensive range of infrastructure services across transportation, water, utilities, and other public-sector markets. Through its divisions across the U.S., DCCM offers planning, engineering, surveying, permitting, and construction management solutions serving both public and private clients.Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer of White Wolf Capital Group, noted, “DCCM is a testament to what can be achieved through vision, discipline, and world-class leadership. From a standing start, we built a firm that now ranks among the ENR Top 100, with over 1,100 dedicated professionals serving communities across the United States. This sale marks a significant milestone—not just for White Wolf Capital Group, but for the incredible team at DCCM whose hard work and commitment made this growth story possible. We’re confident that DCCM is poised for even greater success in its next chapter.”“This partnership with Court Square marks an exciting new chapter for DCCM,” said James F. (Jim) Thompson, Chairman & CEO. “Their expertise and alignment with our long-term goals will help us continue our tremendous growth trajectory while delivering outstanding results for our clients and the communities we serve. We also want to recognize and sincerely thank White Wolf Capital for their incredible partnership over the last several years since starting DCCM. Their support was instrumental in fueling our growth, integrating new teams, and shaping the national platform we’ve become.”About DCCMDCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces in the public and private sectors across North America. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach. DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America. For more information, please visit: www.dccm.com About White Wolf Capital GroupWhite Wolf Capital Group is a diversified investment management firm that provides investors with access to both private and public strategies.White Wolf’s private capital strategies include private equity , private credit, and private funds. In general, White Wolf Capital Group seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf’s private funds' strategy involves investing with other private fund managers as a limited or financing partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American-focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.White Wolf’s publicly traded strategy provides investors with exposure to liquid alternatives through an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). This fund enables investors to access publicly traded private equity and private credit. The publicly traded fund offers additional liquidity options in the public market while providing opportunities for both current income yield and long-term capital appreciation.For further information, please visit www.whitewolfcapital.com White Wolf’s office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.Contact:White Wolf Capital Group, Inc.Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer305.605.8888elie.azar@whitewolfcapital.com

