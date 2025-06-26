lagoSmart Launches AI Security Ecosystem for Nigerian Businesses, Estates, Smart Cities & Critical Infrastructure

Advanced AI Surveillance by lagoSmart — protecting businesses, estates, and smart cities across Nigeria. Biometric access control system by lagoSmart enabling secure, contactless entry in corporate and industrial facilities. Vehicle Access Control System by lagoSmart – Seamless, secure entry management for estates, offices, and industrial sites.

lagoSmart debuts AI-powered security suite built for Nigeria’s estates, industries, and smart cities with automation and surveillance.

Our mission is to secure Nigeria’s future with smart, scalable systems that prevent threats before they happen” — Abhay Yadav, Executive Director, lagoSmart Networks

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- lagoSmart Networks Limited, a leading name among CCTV installation companies in Lagos, Nigeria, announces the rollout of its fully integrated AI-powered security ecosystem, offering comprehensive solutions for businesses, estates, smart cities, manufacturing & petroleum industries, and critical infrastructure in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and across Nigeria. Built specifically for Nigerian environments, this comprehensive suite combines artificial intelligence, biometric access control, surveillance analytics, facility automation, and renewable energy systems to empower Nigerian organizations and municipalities in safeguarding lives, assets, and critical operations.lagoSmart’s offerings include CCTV installation, turnstile systems, metal detectors, baggage scanners,control rooms, and advanced building automation technologies. Whether you're managing an estate, a corporate tower, or an industrial plant, lagoSmart delivers security installations in Nigeria that are predictive, connected, and reliable. lagoSmart delivers tools that go beyond monitoring, offering predictive insights, proactive alerts, and integrated automation across systems.Key Offerings Include:CCTV Installation in Nigeria: Smart surveillance with AI analytics, facial detection, and behavior recognition. Ideal for offices, logistics hubs, and retail spaces.Turnstile & Access Gate Systems: Integrated with biometric access for secure, contactless, and controlled facility entry.Metal Detectors & Baggage Scanners: High-sensitivity scanners designed for airports, schools, government buildings, and public venues.Biometric Access Control: Fingerprint, RFID, and facial recognition integrated with visitor management and time tracking.Fire & Intrusion Detection: Real-time smoke, gas, and breach alarms connected to centralized alert systems.Building Automation: Smart HVAC, lighting, and elevator controls to improve energy usage and facility performance.Solar Power Backup: Hybrid inverter systems with energy dashboards for off-grid reliability.Integrated Security Architecture for Specialized Sectors: Tailored solutions for petrochemical plants, airports, educational campuses, residential estates, banks, and data centers.With over two decades of expertise and a strong partner ecosystem, lagoSmart delivers projects that meet global standards while understanding the on-ground realities of Nigerian businesses.We don’t just install hardware, we create ecosystems that predict, prevent, and respond. In a world of rising threats and operational complexity, lagoSmart is the backbone of smarter, safer infrastructure.About lagoSmart NetworkslagoSmart is a Nigerian-based B2B systems integrator specializing in intelligent access control, AI surveillance, smart building systems, fire and safety infrastructure, and renewable energy deployment. Serving sectors such as government, oil & gas, education, real estate, and logistics, lagoSmart provides complete lifecycle services, from consultation and system design to deployment and managed services.From CCTV installers in Lagos to full security system integration in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and across Nigeria, Ecowas, lagoSmart is the go-to partner for scalable, standards-compliant smart infrastructure.For consultations, technical partnerships, or security audits:

AI VIDEO ANALYTICS

