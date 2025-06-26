Vitis Energy Achieves Financial Close on Battery Energy Storage Project: Apache Hill Energy Center

200 MW / 400 MWh Facility to Enhance Grid Resilience in Texas by June 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitis Energy, an emerging leader in clean energy solutions, announced today the successful financial close of Apache Hill Energy Center, LLC. Located in Hood County, Texas, the 200 MW / 400 MWh standalone facility is designed to bolster grid reliability and support Texas's transition to a more resilient energy infrastructure.

Societe Generale acted as Coordinating Lead Arranger, Green Loan Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner, Structuring Agent, and Issuing Bank for the project’s $155 million credit facility, while Greenprint Capital provided the tax equity investment. MasTec Renewables has been selected as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner, and Sungrow USA Corporation will supply the battery storage system.

“The successful financial close of Apache Hill Energy Center underscores the strong institutional support for Vitis Energy’s strategic direction and execution capabilities,” said Stephanie Clarkson, CEO of Vitis Energy. “As a young company with big ambitions, we've demonstrated in just three years that we can operate at the highest level in this industry. We are deeply grateful to our partners for their confidence in us and proud to have achieved this milestone together.”

Scheduled to commence operations in July 2026, the Apache Hill Energy Center will significantly enhance the stability of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid. By providing rapid-response energy storage capabilities, the facility will help mitigate peak demand impacts and effectively integrate renewable energy sources.

"Our collaboration with Vitis Energy on the Apache Hill project reflects our dedication to supporting transformative energy initiatives," said Eric Kim, Managing Director and Head of Energy+ at Societe Generale. "We are proud to contribute to a project that aligns with our commitment to sustainable development and energy innovation."

“Greenprint Capital’s investment in this project demonstrates our commitment to advancing innovative clean energy solutions that enhance grid resilience and deliver strong financial returns,” said Peter DeFazio, Managing Partner at Greenprint. “We are proud to partner with Vitis Energy on the strategic deployment of this project and look forward to collaborating on future initiatives.”

About Vitis Energy

Vitis Energy is an agile and entrepreneurial independent power producer specializing in the development, construction and operation of utility-scale renewable energy, battery storage, and flexible thermal energy solutions. With a robust pipeline of approximately [2] GW of early- to late-stage projects, Vitis Energy is strategically positioned to meet today's energy challenges with versatile "all-of-the-above" solutions. The Vitis Energy team collectively brings more than 20 GW of project development, financing, construction, and operational experience, emphasizing its capability to deliver sophisticated, reliable, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

As a proudly woman-owned business, Vitis Energy is committed to fostering innovation and long-term value in the energy transition.

