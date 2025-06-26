InCheck Welcomes Stacy Spates as Strategic Account Manager

Stacy Spates

New Appointment Underscores InCheck’s Commitment to Personalized Service and Unrivaled Customer Experiences for our Clients and their Candidates

Stacy's expertise and leadership will play a vital role in ensuring our most important clients benefit from the strategic guidance and personalized service.” — Joseph Doyle

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCheck, a leader in personalized pre-employment screening solutions, is proud to announce Stacy Spates has joined the company as Strategic Account Manager. In this pivotal role, Stacy will be responsible for fostering and expanding relationships with InCheck’s largest and most visible clients, driving client satisfaction and retention, and ensuring clients experience the full value of InCheck’s solutions.

Stacy brings an impressive two decades of experience in the background screening industry, including 13 years in account management leadership roles. Stacy has held senior roles, managing key client accounts, leading a team of 10 Account Managers with responsibility for over 2,000 customers, and developing strategies to drive business growth and enhance customer satisfaction. Her expertise spans data-driven business reviews and operational improvement initiatives. Known for her talent development skills, Stacy has consistently improved performance through metrics-driven management, maintaining exceptional client retention and satisfaction rates throughout her career.

In her new role as Strategic Account Manager at InCheck, Stacy will serve as the key point of contact for a portfolio of InCheck's most strategic clients. She will be responsible for understanding clients' business goals, developing tailored account strategies, and proactively identifying opportunities for clients to maximize the value of InCheck's services. Stacy will lead business reviews, manage client projects, and ensure seamless communication across all levels of client organizations, including C-suite executives. Her role is critical to driving long-term partnerships, supporting client hiring and compliance goals, and positioning InCheck as the trusted advisor clients rely on for background screening and risk management solutions. She will also help ensure each client’s experience reflects InCheck’s service-first, human-centered culture.

"Stacy’s track record of building long-term client partnerships makes her an invaluable asset to InCheck," said Vice President of Sales and Account Management, Joe Doyle. "Her expertise and leadership will play a vital role in ensuring our most important clients benefit from the strategic guidance and personalized service that define our approach."

Stacy’s appointment represents InCheck’s ongoing commitment to providing unrivaled customer experiences and driving meaningful results for its clients.

About InCheck

InCheck is a PBSA-accredited background screening provider that delivers customized, compliant pre-employment solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes and industries. Established in 2002 and headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a comprehensive suite of screening and monitoring services, including criminal background checks, employment and education verifications, drug screening, occupational health services, and reference checks. Known for its collaborative approach, InCheck provides flexible, tailored processes designed to deliver a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. With seamless technology integration across 50+ leading applicant tracking systems, InCheck streamlines the screening process through innovative features like adjudication coding, document routing, and automated adverse action procedures. Learn more about how InCheck’s flexible and customized screening solutions can help your organization achieve compliance and efficiency by visiting inchecksolutions.com, emailing hello@inchecksolutions.com, or calling (414) 727-1718.

