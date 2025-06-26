Global Veterinary Services Market Forecast To Reach $223.15 Billion By 2029 With 7.2% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary services market size has notably expanded in recent years. Reflecting on the past, the progress mirrors a journey from $156.4 billion in 2024 to an estimated $168.86 billion in 2025. This flourishment represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. Pet ownership trends, urbanization, population density, and companion animal insurance have undeniably contributed to the historic period's growth.

What Is The Veterinary Services Market Growth Forecast?

Pondering on the impending future, the veterinary services market size is projected to exponentially grow to $223.15 billion in 2029 at an appreciable CAGR of 7.2%. Factors fueling this forecasted growth are preventive and wellness services, specialized veterinary care, the one health approach, E-Commerce in pet pharmaceuticals, and the impact of the global pandemic. Inclusively, under the lens for the forecast period, are major trends like technological innovations, advancements in veterinary medicine, telemedicine and remote consultations, telehealth for pets, and a focus on preventive care.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Veterinary Services Market Growth?

Global meat production is another considerable catalyst steering the growth of the veterinary services market. The forecasted period anticipates a rise in meat production. An instance in point is the UK government's livestock statistics from February 2024, revealing an 18% increase in total meat production of 2022 over the preceding decade. Most notably, mutton and lamb production showcased the significant increment at 2.9%. Rising meat production supported by growing population will stimulate the demand for feed additives in the livestock industry, effectively driving the veterinary services market.



Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Veterinary Services Market?

Prominent companies operating in the veterinary services market are Mars Inc., Zoetis Inc., VCA Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Pets at Home Group PLC, BluePearl Pet Hospital, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, PetIQ LLC, CVS Group Plc, Banfield Pet Hospital, Neogen Corporation, Vetpartners, Greencross Limited, National Veterinary Associates Inc., Pathway Vet Alliance LLC.

How Is The Veterinary Services Market Segmented?

Furthermore, the veterinary services market report segments capture crucial categorizations:

1 By Type: Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

2 By Type Of Service: Onsite, Offsite

3 By Type Of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

4 By Type Of Expenditure: Public, Private

Additionally, subsegments under Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics include General Veterinary Practices, Specialty Veterinary Hospitals, Mobile Veterinary Services, and Referral Veterinary Clinics.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Veterinary Services Market?

The regional insights drawn from 2024 data declare North America as the dominant region in the veterinary services market. Following the lead, the Asia-Pacific region marks itself as the second-largest market player, with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also contributing to worldwide growth.

