Global Information Technology Market To Reach $13176.84 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 8.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global information technology market has been witnessing robust growth. The value of the market is predicted to catapult from $8920.05 billion in 2024 to $9610.93 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This upward trajectory can be ascribed to the upsurge in personal computing, internet penetration, the mobile revolution, advancements in software development, open source movement, and heightened cybersecurity concerns.

What Comes In The Future For The Information Technology Market?

The information technology market is set to see exponential growth in the upcoming years, envisaged to soar to $13176.84 billion in 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The stout growth in the forthcoming period is attributable to the globalization of IT services, corporate digital transformation, innovative cybersecurity measures, development of smart cities, and evolution of E-Commerce. Important trends in the forecast period include the adoption of hybrid work environments, cloud computing proliferation, climate tech solutions, incorporation of artificial intelligence in business processes, sustainable IT practices, and emerging blockchain technologies.

What Elements Will Be Fueling The Growth Of Information Technology Market?

The adoption of Internet of Things IoT devices is forecasted to drive the IT market's future growth. The IoT encompasses a network of physical objects or things embedded with sensors, software, and connectivity capabilities that allow the collection and exchange of data over the Internet. IT successfully deploys, manages, and utilizes IoT devices, offering the necessary infrastructure, connectivity, security, and analytics capabilities that enable IoT ecosystems to deliver real-world value in diverse industries.

Which Major Players Are Steering The Information Technology Market?

Famed companies in the information technology market include industry leaders like Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Limited, AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Comcast Corporation, IBM Corp., Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Salesforce Inc., Infosys Limited, and Amazon.com Inc., among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Information Technology Market?

Leading companies in the market are leveraging next-generation language models to enhance their revenues. The next-gen language model, an artificial intelligence technology, is employed to improve natural language processing and understanding.

How Does The Information Technology Market Segment?

The IT market investigated in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: IT Services, Computer Hardware, Telecom, Software Products

2 By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

3 By End User: Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End Users

Sub-segments:

1 By IT Services: Managed IT Services, Cloud Services, IT Consulting Services, Technical Support And Maintenance

2 By Computer Hardware: Personal Computers Desktops And Laptops, Servers, Networking Equipment Routers, Switches, Storage Devices HDDs, SSDs

3 By Telecom: Mobile Services, Fixed-Line Services, Broadband Internet Services, Value-Added Services VAS

4 By Software Products: Enterprise Software ERP, CRM, Operating Systems, Application Software Productivity, Design, Security Software

What Are Regional Insights Into The Information Technology Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global IT market in 2024, followed by North America. The regions covered in the report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

