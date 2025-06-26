Sentimental Sweets: Vintage Recipes Revived for the Modern Baker

Sentimental Sweets: Vintage Desserts Made Modern

How a Southern Baker Turned Dusty Notes into an Award-Winning Treat

PALM CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valerie Simpson, a self-taught baker and registered nurse, is bringing Depression-era recipes back to life with her heartwarming debut cookbook: Sentimental Sweets: Vintage Desserts Made Modern–a collection of 59 thoughtfully revived cakes, cookies, and pies originally jotted down in a handwritten 1932 notebook.Discovered unexpectedly, the cookbook’s original instructions were often charmingly cryptic, calling for “3 sifts of flour” or baking in “a slow oven.” With a deep respect for culinary history and a creative modern touch, Valerie reimagined each recipe for today’s home bakers. The result is a unique cookbook full of color photography, practical tips, and rich storytelling, making every page as nourishing as the desserts themselves.“A self-taught baker brings an anonymous Depression-era cookbook up-to-date, with a history lesson for dessert.” – Kirkus ReviewsSentimental Sweets has already earned national recognition as a Communicator Award of Distinction winner. The book is now available at SentimentalSweetsByVal.com , Amazon, and select online bookstores.A Story as Sweet as the RecipesValerie grew up on a peanut farm in Dixie, Georgia, where she learned the art of baking beside her mother in their modest kitchen. Those Southern traditions, along with the resilience of her father, a WWII veteran who endured the Great Depression, left an indelible mark on her.Today, from her home in Palm City, Florida, surrounded by her husband Steve, three cats, and a spirited poodle, she’s baking up both memories and mouthwatering creations that connect generations.“A thoughtful, unique cookbook with a cherry on top.” -Kirkus ReviewsFor Speaking and Media InquiriesValerie Simpson is available for interviews, podcast features, live baking demos, and speaking engagements. With warmth, wisdom, and a dash of Southern charm, she shares the stories behind the sweets that shaped her life—and might just sweeten yours too.Contact Valerie at:Valerie@SentimentalSweetsByVal.comSentimentalSweetsByVal.com

