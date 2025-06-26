Global Aerosol Can Market To Reach $14.08 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.7%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025

The global aerosol can market has seen a robust growth in recent years, forecast to rise from $10.66 billion in 2024 to $11.29 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The surge in market size can be attributed to the escalating demand for personal care products, an increase in the adoption of spray paints in the automotive industry, a rise in consumption of packaged food and beverages, demand for household cleaning products, and an expansion in the use of aerosols in pharmaceutical applications. Various trends and factors driving the market are explored in The Business Research Company’s latest report, providing regional insights, market sizing, and forecasts through 2034.

How Will The Aerosol Can Market Shape in the Coming Years?

Shifts in the aerosol can market are significant and broad-ranged. It’s estimated that the sector will expand, reaching $14.08 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 5.7%. This strong projected growth builds on several key factors - a growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, rising demand for personal hygiene and sanitation products, advancements in aerosol can technology, growth in the global beauty and cosmetics market, and increasing demand for home care and pest control products.

What Are The Key Aerosol Can Market Drivers?

The market expansion is primarily driven by a surge in demand for personal care products. Seen as consumer goods focused on hygiene, grooming, and physical appearance enhancement, personal care products have seen a significant boost in desire due to an increased emphasis on health and hygiene. Aerosol cans offer a smooth, hygienic application of these personal care products, ensuring simple use and preventing formulation contamination, thereby promoting product longevity.

Who Are The Key Aerosol Can Market Players?

Key players in the aerosol can market are keeping pace with demand and expanding their offering. Companies like Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, CCL Container, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Trivium Packaging, CPMC Holdings Limited, Nampak Ltd., Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing Tin-Making Co. Ltd., Sterling Enterprises, Casablanca Industries Pvt. Ltd., Alumatic Cans Pvt. Ltd., Colep Packaging, FANXUN, TSTAR AEROSOL, Bans Aerosol Private Limited, A.J.

How Is The Aerosol Can Market Segmented?

The aerosol can market, as detailed in the report, is segmented by product type into straight wall, necked-in, shaped, and other product types. The segmentation by material covers aluminum, steel, plastic, and other materials. The propellant segment includes compressed gas propellant and liquefied gas propellant. The capacity segments cover less than 100 ml, 100 ml-250 ml, 250 ml-500 ml, and more than 500 ml. Lastly, the application segment is broken down into personal care, pharmaceutical, automotive, industrial, home care, and other applications.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Aerosol Can Market?

Regionally, Europe was the largest region in the aerosol can market in 2024, however, the Asia-Pacific region shows signs of becoming the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers major regions, including the aforementioned, along with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

