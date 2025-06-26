Aerospace Robotics Market Revenue and Business Views is Projected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 12.69%

Aerospace Robotics Market

Surge in need for automation for efficient aircraft production & increase in use of robotics to handle order backlog have boosted the aerospace robotics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerospace robotics market size was accounted for $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.The growing demand for automation to enhance efficiency in aircraft manufacturing, along with the increasing use of robotics to manage the rising backlog of aircraft orders, is projected to propel the growth of the aerospace robotics market during the forecast period. However, a shortage of skilled labor may act as a restraint to market expansion. On the other hand, ongoing technological advancements are likely to create promising growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152 The report divides the global aerospace robotics market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.The report offers an analysis of the global aerospace robotics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated global aerospace robotics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aerospace robotics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aerospace robotics across several countries in Asia, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2152 The global aerospace robotics industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, Electroimpact Inc., AV & R, JH Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Universal Robots A/S, OC Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.Key Findings Of The StudyBy technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-robotics-market/purchase-options Trending Reports:Aircraft Window Frame Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492 Military Parachute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-parachute-market-A09102 Firefighting Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-drone-market-A06280

