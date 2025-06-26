TECHNOTAINMENT®️ DEBUTS AT CANNES LIONS, LAUNCHING A NEW ERA OF AI-POWERED INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Wesley Ellul (L), President of Technotainment®️and DJ Cleary (R), Vice President, met with media power broker Michael Kassan (Center), founder of 3C Ventures. Photo Credit: Technotainment®️

Platform blends AI, global storytelling, immersive tech, and a new model for creator empowerment—turning audiences into participants and content into community.

CANNES, FL, FRANCE, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making its global debut at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, also known as the Oscars of the advertising industry, Technotainment®️ introduces itself at this premiere event as a bold new force in entertainment—designed to empower creators, engage audiences, and redefine how stories are shared and monetized across the globe. Cannes, so close to the brand budgets and holding company power players—is becoming more than just a backdrop. It’s the opening act for AI’s inevitable takeover of the advertising industry.

Enter Technotainment®️, a platform designed to dismantle the passive content model by blending interactive media, cultural inclusion, and AI-driven personalization. As marketing leaders grapple with how to use AI to drive efficiency, maintain brand trust, and preserve humanity in communications, Technotainment®️ offers a solution. Its Streaming 2.0 model creates immersive, community-driven experiences that foster genuine human connections—while empowering creators with new ways to grow their audience, amplify their impact, and earn sustainable income.

This new era in entertainment is being shaped by one of its original pioneers: Nyhl Henson, the media visionary who helped create such iconic cable services as Nickelodeon, CMT, the Movie Channel, MTV, home shopping and brought pay-per-view into the mainstream. Talent agency referred to Henson as the “Edison of Pay Per View.” He pioneered major boxing events such as the heavy-weight championship fight, major rock concerts including the Rolling Stones and The Who and the first live from Broadway pay-per-view “Sophisticated Ladies.”, is now launching Technotainment®️—a next-generation platform blending interactive media, Web3 technology, and global storytelling.

“Technotainment®️ isn’t just another platform—it’s a cultural shift,” said Nyhl Henson, legendary media innovator and founding visionary of Technotainment®️. “Just like we gave young people their own media space with Nickelodeon and MTV, we’re now giving a new generation the tools to shape entertainment on their own terms—with control, compensation, and community.”

Global Spotlight at Cannes Lions

Technotainment®️ officially took the global stage at Cannes Lions, the world’s premier festival for creativity in advertising and communications. There, Wesley Ellul, President of Technotainment®️and DJ Cleary, Vice President, met media power broker Michael Kassan, founder of 3C Ventures, at Kassan’s high-profile “3-million dollar Cannes Beach takeover.” Often called the “unofficial King of Cannes,” Kassan and Ellul explored how their companies might collaborate to spark the next cultural phenomenon—blending Kassan’s global influence with Technotainment’s creator-first model.

From Legacy to Leadership

While Henson provides the visionary foundation, the platform’s day-to-day direction is led by Ellul, whose background in digital storytelling, theatrical production, and live experiences positions him as a modern leader for a new media era.

“We’re not replicating old systems with new tech,” added Henson. “We’re building something entirely different—a participatory, global ecosystem where creators can thrive, and audiences can do more than just watch.”

Co-Creation Over Consumption

Technotainment ®️emphasizes real-time interaction, global reach, and community engagement. From virtual concerts and immersive live events to cross-cultural collaborations, the platform which offers creators and audiences a space to engage meaningfully across entertainment, music, sports, art, faith, and other emerging verticals like cannabis and hemp culture.

What’s Next

With strong momentum from its Cannes debut, Technotainment®️ is actively forming partnerships with creators, media studios, and global brands to expand its offerings and redefine what entertainment looks like in a post-streaming world—inclusive, interactive, and

owned by the people who shape it.

