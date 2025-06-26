Lighting the Way for Calgary: 24/7 Electric is Honored with 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award for Excellence in Service
We believe that trust is earned, integrity is gained and accountability needs to be proven.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has been there! When the power goes out or that light fixture starts making strange noises, this can be a headache for homeowners and businesses. Since our day-to-day life counts highly on electricity, even a small interruption can be daunting. What if a team with integrity, accountability and commitment comes to the rescue?
— Stacy Walton, the owner.
24/7 Electric, Inc. is doing such a job in Calgary. The team is not just another electrician, but a team with a deep commitment to listen to and meet Clargaian’s growing electrical needs by exceeding their expectations. Since its inception in 2010, the team has been demonstrating exceptional professionalism and business acumen that has earned them the Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated®.
“We have always welcomed third-party review and feedback so that we can be the best for the communities we serve,” said Stacy Walton. “Being rated the best with the top companies in Calgary sets a standard that we aim to always be a part of.”
Why Calgary Chooses 24/7 Electric?
24/7 Electric, Inc. is a BBB accredited and Red Seal Journeyman certified electrical team. All of their electricians are extensively trained on product-specific installations and educated in safety-first practices, such as electrical shock and slips, arc flash, trips and falls. They are licensed, background-checked and continuously trained to keep up with the evolving standards in the industry. This ensures safety and peace of mind for Calgary homeowners.
Besides these credentials, what truly sets them apart is their core objective: honesty, integrity and transparency. They strive to change the perspective of homeowners about hiring electricians in their homes. From the moment they receive a call from their clients to finish the job, they work hard to gain the customer's trust and be accountable for the job they complete. “We believe that trust is earned, integrity is gained and accountability needs to be proven.”
24/7 Electric has another compelling reason why they are a trusted partner for Calgarians. They have won several awards to showcase their excellence and dedication. 24/7 Electric team is an…
>> 2-time winner of the Business Ethics Award,
>> 7-time winner of the ThreeBestRated® Award,
>> Recipient of ‘Best of the Best’ Electrical Business in Alberta,
>> Recipient of ‘Giving Back’ Award
The team’s commitment to excellence and relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction have been instrumental in achieving these accolades and recognitions. Top of all, they have garnered over 500 five-star reviews across multiple platforms. All of them tell the story of their happy clients that reflect their core values.
Always On, Always There
True to their name, 24/7 Electric offers round-the-clock support, schedules appointments for their customers' convenience with transparent pricing. Whether it is a planned upgrade or an unexpected emergency, their team is ready to respond with a smile.
More than just fixing problems, 24/7 Electric makes them stand out by educating their clients on the major systems in homes. “A majority of our customers are new home buyers and are not well versed in the mechanics. We focus on educating our customers with the work being completed, why, and what the cost will be upfront, prior to beginning. We break down complex problems with step-by-step explanations to manage expectations on how the repair or upgrade will go," said Stacy. For more information or to contact them, visit 247electriccalgary.com.
