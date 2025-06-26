eVTOL Aircraft Market to Soar to US$ 5,664.42 billion by 2032, Driven by UAM Growth and Eco-Friendly Aviation Demand

eVTOL Aircraft Market 2025

Fueled by green aviation tech, UAM push, and regulatory support, the eVTOL aircraft market is set to grow at 32.5% CAGR through 2032.

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market reached US$ 596.25 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5,664.42 billion by 2032” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eVTOL Aircraft Market Size eVTOL Aircraft Market size reached US$ 596.25 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5,664.42 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 32.50% during the forecast period 2025-2032.The global market for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by technological progress in battery systems, expanding urban air mobility (UAM) initiatives, and rising investments in eco-friendly aviation solutions. Designed for diverse uses such as air taxis, emergency medical transport, and cargo delivery, eVTOL aircraft provide a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional modes of transport.Key drivers of this market include increasing governmental backing, efforts to address urban traffic congestion, and continuous technological advancements. Reflecting the pace of innovation, the Vertical Flight Society (VFS) reports that more than 700 eVTOL concepts are currently under development worldwide underscoring the sector’s momentum and strong potential for near-term commercialization.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/evtol-aircraft-market eVTOL Aircraft Market Driver:Growing Demand for Environmentally Sustainable Air TravelWith increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector, eVTOL aircraft are emerging as a viable path toward greener air transportation. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, driving airlines and aerospace manufacturers to explore electric and hybrid propulsion systems.By significantly cutting dependence on fossil fuels, eVTOLs present a compelling alternative for clean and efficient urban mobility. Additionally, regulatory authorities are actively supporting the sector through grants, policy incentives, and dedicated funding for research and development—further propelling the growth and adoption of eVTOL technologies.eVTOL Aircraft Market SegmentsBy Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise)By Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) (<500 Kg*, 500-1000 Kg, >1000 Kg)By Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid-Electric)By Mode Of Operation (Piloted, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous)By Application (Air Taxis, Delivery Drones, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance, Others)eVTOL Aircraft CompaniesTop Companies are Archer Aviation Inc., Vertical Aerospace, Eve Holdings, Inc., EHang, Joby Aviation, Airbus, Textron Inc., Wisk Aero LLC, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC and Beta Technologies.eVTOL Aircraft Market DevelopmentsUnited States: Archer AviationPartnerships & funding: Finalized a multi-party agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to support eVTOL operations in the UAE.Certification & training: Awarded FAA Part 141 pilot training certification in Feb 2025, establishing its own academy.Olympics target: Aims to launch commercial air-taxi service in Miami and Los Angeles by 2025–26, positioning for the 2028 LA Olympics.Europe:- Vertical Aerospace (UK)Commercial tie-up: Bristow Group ordered up to 50 VX4 eVTOL aircraft, with infrastructure, pilot, and maintenance support estimated cost reduction of 60–70%.Funding & certification: Strengthened team hires; building third flight prototype; currently holding £76 M cash.Asia-Pacific & Middle East: Joby & Airbus partnershipsJapan: Joby joined Korea’s K‑UAM Grand Challenge; exploring Japan launch with JCAB certification validation.Industry Trending Reports

