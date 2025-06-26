Dave's Nuttz, Now Shipping Nationwide on www.davesnuttz.com

Dave's Nuttz is crazy excited to launch our website and begin delivering directly to your door, nationwide!

We are proud to be made in the USA and I feel honored to provide our little pieces of joy, one bite at a time, whenever someone is feelin’ a lil’ nuttz!” — Space Cake Dave

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave’s Nuttz, now delivered directly to your door. Experience the perfect balance of Oregon grown hazelnuts and unique chocolate flavors from the heartland of Pennsylvania. Dave’s Nuttz is the pinnacle of the American Dream, blending handmade candy with humor, joy & purpose. Come have more fun with us and order our Dave’s Nuttz products, apparel & accessories on www.davesnuttz.com

“I am so unbelievably excited to launch my website www.davesnuttz.com!” Dave exclaims with a sly grin on his face. “My team has been hard at work for months preparing for our nationwide release and we can’t wait to meet the needs of our customers all over the country. We are proud to be made in the USA and I feel honored to provide our little pieces of joy, one bite at a time, whenever someone is feelin’ a lil’ nuttz!”

The new website features four unique flavors of Dave’s Nuttz chocolate covered hazelnuts (Milk, Dark, Blonde, Ruby), Apparel & Accessories. T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Hats, Beanies & more, all decked out in Dave’s Nuttz logos and color ways to match your favorite Dave’s Nuttz flavors. “My favorite little gems are our accessories, the practicality of our coffee mugs or the funtime Friday nights with our rocks glass, by far the most popular item to date is our elegantly whimsical tote bag, make sure you check out the Dave’s Nuttz Sack.” All items ship quickly and Dave prides himself on providing the highest level of customer service possible, to ensure every single customer loves our products, as much as we love the opportunity to provide them.

David “Space Cake Dave” McNicoll, is well along his food journey, from humble home cook, to professional chef by default, as Dave has been making a living for himself, and providing jobs for his community for the past decade. Dave’s Nuttz represents the pinnacle of Dave’s decision to laser focus his skillset and ensure the maximum capacity for success, for himself, and all those working within the “Space Cake Dave” realm. Dave has made the commitment to keep creating innovative brands & products, as long as people are willing to keep indulging in his creations, one “A Space Cake Dave Confection” at a time.

Dave’s Nuttz LLC, is focused on continued growth through online sales via the new website, www.davesnuttz.com, and local wholesalers in the Pacific Northwest market including coffee shops, natural grocers & community markets. “I’m looking forward to keeping expanding, as we navigate our ever changing world. I’ll never back down on my commitment to spreading joy & happiness, and love the daily challenges of dealing with the ‘good problems’, so I can do my small part to impact our world in a positive way.”

Check out www.davesnuttz.com today, to learn more about the Dave’s Nuttz universe and lookout for more innovative content from Dave on Instagram (@davesnuttz) and Tik Tok (@davesnuttz), as Dave prepares to launch his new web series, “The Singing Chef”...

