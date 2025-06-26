Financial Expert Shang Saavedra Reveals the Hidden Forces Behind Spending Habits on Curiosity Invited

Curiosity Invited Podcast - Shang Saavedra

This powerful conversation dives into the psychology of money, the myth of performative wealth, and what it really takes to live debt-free and fulfilled.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of the Curiosity Invited podcast, host David Bryan sits down with Shang Saavedra, the dynamic voice behind the popular financial literacy platform SaveMyCents. With over half a million followers on social media and a mission to make financial peace accessible to everyone, Shang brings a refreshingly grounded, no-nonsense approach to money management, mindset, and long-term wealth building.

With honesty and clarity, Saavedra recounts how her early experiences as an immigrant shaped her disciplined, value-driven approach to money. Listeners will hear how she balances a demanding corporate career with her passion for teaching others how to save more, spend less, and stop chasing social status. The discussion touches on practical tools for budgeting, the psychology of consumerism, and the deeper values behind financial freedom.

“Shang doesn’t just talk about money—she talks about what it means to live a meaningful, intentional life,” said host David Bryan. “Her story is one of discipline, strategy, and values—and she shares it with both humor and conviction.”

Whether you’re just starting your financial journey or trying to recalibrate your spending habits, this episode offers both inspiration and actionable advice.

About Curiosity Invited

Curiosity Invited is a podcast that explores ideas, people, and questions that matter. Hosted by educator and interviewer David Bryan, the show features conversations that challenge assumptions, inspire thought, and invite listeners to engage more deeply with the world around them.

About Shang Saavedra

Shang Saavedra is the founder of SaveMyCents, a financial literacy platform that empowers people to take control of their money through frugal living and mindful habits. A self-proclaimed “financial minimalist,” Shang is a Harvard and University of Chicago graduate who became a millionaire by her mid-thirties—and wants others to know they can, too.

The episode is available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/-Ze14HsUt6o

Shang Saavedra - Wealth is a Mindset (It Matters!)

Legal Disclaimer:

