IPS Cambodia Notes Rising Visibility of Mixed-Use Property in Siem Reap Following Emirates Route Launch

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent launch of Emirates’ direct flight connecting Dubai and Siem Reap, Independent Property Services (IPS Cambodia) has observed increased buyer activity across a range of flexible-use real estate segments, including mixed-use buildings, boutique hospitality properties, and small-format commercial assets.The new international route is contributing to renewed interest in Siem Reap’s urban property landscape by expanding market visibility and reinforcing the city’s role as both a tourist destination and a regional hub for small enterprise. According to IPS Cambodia, this added connectivity has supported a noticeable rise in inquiries for properties that combine residential and commercial functionality.Across districts such as Sala Kamreuk, Wat Damnak, and Svay Dangkum, IPS Cambodia is tracking growing demand for buildings suited to dual-use formats. These include townhouses, villas, and shopfront buildings that accommodate both private living quarters and commercial activity such as wellness services, cafés, design studios, and small offices.While not exclusive to new entrants, interest is also coming from overseas Cambodians returning to invest in long-term real estate, as well as local entrepreneurs looking for walkable locations that support business viability and family housing.IPS Cambodia notes that hospitality-related assets are also gaining attention. Boutique hotels, guesthouses, and converted residential compounds are emerging as options for investors responding to a shift in tourism preferences. Rather than focusing exclusively on large-scale developments, buyers are targeting smaller hospitality properties located near heritage zones, markets, and riverside enclaves.This interest aligns with broader tourism activity that favors extended stays, immersive experiences, and locally grounded service offerings. Properties located near Pub Street, Phsar Leu Thom Tmey, and the Angkor National Museum continue to serve as anchor points for guest accommodation, while outer districts are being considered for retreat-style lodging and owner-managed stays.The appeal of small commercial properties is also part of this evolving trend. IPS Cambodia has seen demand for shophouses and modest retail units in mixed-residential areas. These spaces are being considered for purposes ranging from art galleries and co-working studios to specialty food and health-related services.From an infrastructure perspective, Siem Reap’s compact layout, expanding road links, and pedestrian-friendly zoning make it conducive to multi-purpose property use. IPS Cambodia identifies urban walkability and proximity to services as key factors influencing where these flexible properties are being sought.While traditional residential and hospitality transactions remain dominant in the city’s property sector, IPS Cambodia views the current activity around adaptable property types as reflective of longer-term behavioral shifts. This includes a greater emphasis on ownership efficiency, live-work integration, and property use diversity.Although not yet a mainstream category, these property formats are no longer fringe interests. Instead, they are increasingly being viewed as rational responses to changing lifestyle needs, rising operational costs, and evolving buyer profiles in Siem Reap.IPS Cambodia continues to maintain property listings and provide advisory across mixed-use, commercial, and hospitality property segments. The agency’s ongoing coverage of Siem Reap neighborhoods includes real-time updates on zoning compatibility, building suitability, and emerging development patterns in both city-center and secondary districts.As Siem Reap strengthens its international links and adjusts to new flows of capital and foot traffic, IPS Cambodia expects that demand for versatile real estate assets will remain consistent through 2025.About IPS Cambodia (Independent Property Services)Founded in 2009, IPS Cambodia is a licensed real estate agency with offices in Siem Reap and Phnom Penh . The company provides professional services in residential and commercial sales, leasing, valuations, and property management. IPS Cambodia supports both local and international clients across a broad range of property sectors.For more information, visit www.ips-cambodia.com

