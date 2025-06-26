Nationally Acclaimed Designer Kevin Sherrod Unveils The Money Train: A Exhibition Advancing Equity at LA Design Festival

Kevin Sherrod LADF: The Money Train Event Schedule

Immersive Installation and The Track Podcast Ignite Dialogue on Food Access, Transit Justice, and Community—Featuring Soundscape by Grammy Winner DIXSON

We are exploring the future of public infrastructure as a space for healing, storytelling, and meaningful systemic change. This project aims to honor the lived experiences of communities” — Kevin Sherrod

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Design Festival (LADF) returns June 26–29 with a citywide celebration of creativity, community, and bold, future-focused design. This year’s theme, Design Futurism, challenges participants to envision how design can fuel equity, resilience, and radical imagination.Answering that call is acclaimed designer and educator Kevin Sherrod , who debuts The Money Train: The Last Mile – From Track to Table—a visionary, speculative exhibition that reimagines commuter rail systems as platforms for food equity, mobile commerce, and public stewardship in historically underserved neighborhoods.Set against the backdrop of climate instability and a growing global food crisis, The Money Train poses a powerful question: What if movement through the city could also nourish it? Through drawings, models, maps, and immersive media, the exhibition explores how transit infrastructure might support hyper-local food distribution, economic care, and community healing in areas often left behind.The exhibition’s visual language—fusing speculative renders, archival textures, and cultural symbolism—speaks to both memory and futurism, inviting viewers to imagine what a more just and nourishing urban future could look like.Curated by Sherrod and grounded in research from the USC School of Architecture, the project stands as a centerpiece of this year’s festival.“The Money Train is more than an exhibition—it holds artifacts from real conversations with community leaders,” said Sherrod. “We’re exploring how public infrastructure can become a platform for healing, storytelling, and systems change. This project honors lived experience and uses design to intentionally and equitably rewrite long-overlooked narratives.”A lifelong educator and Practice Area Leader at Gensler Los Angeles, Sherrod views this project as part of a larger mission to empower emerging creatives and challenge dominant systems through design. His methodology blends public engagement, storytelling, and education to confront issues of food insecurity, economic disparity, and transit justice.“It’s easy to critique—but imagining something better takes real courage,” Sherrod continued. “Art isn’t about offering solutions—it’s about reflection. This project holds a mirror to what we’ve accepted and invites us to reimagine how we move forward.”Introducing The Track: A Podcast for Vision and VoiceLaunching alongside the exhibition is The Track—a new podcast created by Sherrod and co-produced by LOOP , an esteemed marketing agency and cultural consultancy co-led by Alisa Jacobs and Antoinette Williams. LOOP brings impact storytelling and equity-centered strategy to the forefront of design, content, and community.The podcast features candid conversations with artists, designers, organizers, and community leaders working to dismantle broken systems and spark more just, connected futures.“We were proud to help bring this project to life—it challenges how we think about space, equity, and creativity,” said Antoinette Williams, Co-Founder of LOOP. “Kevin’s extraordinary work anchors a lineup that invites guests into bold ideas, immersive storytelling, and a celebration of culture, movement, and purpose.”Art, Music & Nourishment: A Multisensory CelebrationSherrod believes in the power of cross-disciplinary design—where architecture, music, and food intersect to activate imagination and catalyze change.Grammy-winning artist, producer, and cultural architect DIXSON lends his sonic vision to the installation, scoring a genre-defying soundscape that underscores the exhibition’s themes of equity, movement, and community. His sound design threads through the exhibit experience, podcast, and opening celebration.On Saturday, June 28, The Art of Nourishment—a curated culinary activation—invites guests to explore food as both sustenance and storytelling.Schedule of EventsLocation: 240 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CATickets: Available via Bonde Opening Reception & Podcast LaunchFriday, June 27 | 5:00–9:00 PMImmersive installations, music by DIXSON, cocktails, and the debut of The Track podcast.Community Day & Live Podcast RecordingSaturday, June 28 | 11:00 AM–5:00 PMOpen exhibit viewing and rolling podcast conversations.The Art of NourishmentSaturday, June 28 | 1:00–3:00 PMA culinary experience curated to explore food, culture, and care.Closing ReceptionSunday, June 29 | 2:00–5:00 PMA culminating dialogue on design, equity, and systems of nourishment.Private media tours available by appointment.Inquiries: hello@loopstudios.comMade Possible by Visionary PartnersThe Money Train is presented in partnership with Logos Faith Development, LOOP, LA Design Festival, IBC Construction, Hotel Long Beach, Adobe, Behr, Bonde, and Southern California’s leading platform for progressive design. Additional support provided by Methodology, Offtop, Gensler LA, Coalition for Black Maternal Health, Compton Museum, Evolved Co. Water, JAF Solutions, and Color Compton.About Kevin SherrodKevin Sherrod is a designer, educator, and cultural changemaker whose work centers design justice, mentorship, and community empowerment. A Practice Area Leader for Arts & Culture at Gensler Los Angeles and educator at the USC School of Architecture, Sherrod’s award-winning portfolio includes the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Gallery 90220, and housing for unhoused Californians. A Forbes Culture Champion, he uses design to ignite bold ideas and catalyze equity in the built environment.Sherrod’s work fuses design, equity, and imagination—showing what’s possible when infrastructure, community, and creativity converge. The Money Train is more than an exhibit; it’s a call to reimagine how we move, nourish, and rebuild our cities

