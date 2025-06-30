TechDogs Unpacks Scalable Platforms and Leadership Evolution in Latest Discover Dialogues

“This episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating the complex intersection of leadership, innovation, and scalability,” shares Vikramsinh during the episode.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechDogs is excited to announce the latest episode of its flagship podcast series, Discover Dialogues, hosted under the exclusive INSPIRE content platform. In this illuminating edition, Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Pegasystems India, joins Vikramsinh Ghatge, Senior Marketing Director and Editor-in-Chief at TechDogs, for a powerful conversation on building platforms that scale—without leaving your company culture behind.Titled How To Build Platforms That Scale, this episode dives into the evolution of leadership in a world where engineering is becoming increasingly abstract, distributed, and fast-moving. Deepak draws from his expansive experience leading high-performance engineering teams to explain why scalable platforms require more than just code—they demand scalable thinking, culture, and clarity.Listeners will gain first-hand insights on:• The difference between building platforms and simply exposing APIs• Why “developer experience” is the next competitive moat in enterprise tech• The power of rituals in building high-performing engineering teams• Common misconceptions about quality, velocity, and leadership clarity• What most tech leaders overlook when scaling both systems and strategyIn a standout moment, Deepak introduces a fresh leadership mantra: “Don’t mistake decisiveness for clarity.” The discussion also reveals how GenAI and low-code platforms are shifting innovation into the hands of “citizen developers,” and why leadership needs to evolve accordingly.This episode also covers:• Deepak’s personal journey from operational execution to strategic business influence• His take on the emerging “vibe coding” movement• The blind spots in current tech leadership training—and what needs fixingWhether you're a founder, CPO, engineering lead, or aspiring CTO, this candid discussion offers a masterclass in clarity-led leadership in the modern platform economy.Tune in now: https://www.techdogs.com/inspire/discover-dialogues/deepak-visweswaraiah-on -building-platforms-that-scaleFor more tech-powered conversations, whitepapers, trend reports, product reviews, and hilarious tech memes, visit www.TechDogs.com—your gateway to all things tech.________________________________________Tune in now: https://www.techdogs.com/inspire/discover-dialogues/dominik-tomicevic-ceo-of-memgraph-on-building-ai-with-purpose-and-not-just-code For more founder-led tech conversations, trend reports, whitepapers, and product deep-dives, visit www.TechDogs.com—your go-to destination for all things tech.About TechDogs:TechDogs is a leading digital platform that offers personalized and real-time tech content. With a wide range of informative articles, news updates, white papers, case studies, reports, engaging videos and exciting events, TechDogs ensures its readers are well-versed in the rapidly changing tech landscape. Supported by experienced tech writers, experts and an active community, TechDogs consistently delivers accurate and valuable content. Operating in 67 countries, it attracts millions of readers seeking fresh and relevant tech information.For more information, please visit www.techdogs.com For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:TechDogsEmail: marketing@techdogs.comPostal Address4601 Lafayette St, #4550Santa Clara, CA 95054

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.