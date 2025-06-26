Custody Service Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent years have seen the custody service market size experience significant growth. The market had a valuation of $45.19 billion in 2024, projected to grow to $48.92 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. Key factors contributing to this historic period's growth include the globalization of financial markets, the rise of institutional investors, regulatory compliance and risk management, increasing complexity of financial instruments, and a renewed focus on investor protection.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Custody Service Market Size?

The custody service market is set for robust growth over the next few years, reaching an estimated value of $69.38 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.1%. The forecast period's growth is driven by alternative investments and diverse asset classes, global regulatory changes and compliance, evolving risk management practices, integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance ESG factors, shifts in investor preferences, and industry trends. Major trends in the forecast period involve tokenization of traditional assets, cross-border custody solutions, insurance coverage expansion, integration with the decentralized finance DeFi ecosystem, scalability, and automation.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Custody Service Market?

The rising demand for digital assets is expected to be a critical growth driver for the custody service market moving forward. Digital assets, which refer to virtual or electronic resources of economic value tradable within digital environments, are gaining popularity. The demand for such assets is based on the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies, a growing interest in Decentralized Finance DeFi, and the desire for alternative investment opportunities among both retail and institutional investors. Custody services for digital assets ensure the safety of private keys, facilitate transactions, and offer regulatory compliance safeguards for investor protection, thereby enhancing trust in the booming digital asset market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Custody Service Market?

Key industry players in the custody service market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings plc, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, BNP Paribas, UBS AG, State Bank of India, Groupe Caisse d'Épargne, Deutsche Bank AG, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, DBS Bank Ltd., Commerzbank AG, State Street Bank and Trust Company, Northern Trust Corporation, Hang Seng Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Standard Chartered plc, Yes Bank Ltd., Societe Generale Securities Services GmbH, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd., Julius Baer Group AG, Brown Shipley & Co. Limited, RBC Investor & Treasury Services, Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd., Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Custody Service Market?

These custody service market leaders are continuously innovating digital asset custody platform products to cater to broader customer bases, driving sales and revenue growth. The digital asset custody platform provides critical support to digital asset owners by ensuring the safekeeping and safeguarding of their assets through encryption and safe storage of cryptographic keys required for asset ownership verification.

How Is The Custody Service Market Segmented?

The custody service market segmented by Service includes Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services, and Other Administrative Services. Market type segments include Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets, and Other Types.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Custody Service Market?

Regional insights suggest that North America was the largest player in the custody service market in 2024, with Western Europe standing second. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

