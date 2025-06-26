Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,862 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Armed Forces Day

AZERBAIJAN, June 26 - 26 June 2025, 09:05

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day.

The post reads:

“We are proud of our Army, which brought the joy of Victory to our people! May God have mercy on our martyrs who heroically gave their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our beloved Azerbaijan!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Armed Forces Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more