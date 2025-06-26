First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Armed Forces Day
AZERBAIJAN, June 26 - 26 June 2025, 09:05
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 26 – Armed Forces Day.
The post reads:
“We are proud of our Army, which brought the joy of Victory to our people! May God have mercy on our martyrs who heroically gave their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our beloved Azerbaijan!”
