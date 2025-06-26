Securing BYOD Environments with AppTec360’s Trusted SecurePIM Container

With APPTEC360, create secure zones on mobile devices for critical corporate data. Employees can access this data securely, eliminating the risks of data interception. Global 100 Award 2024 “Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK”

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppTec360 continues to strengthen enterprise mobility strategies with its SecurePIM Container, a solution developed specifically to support and manage Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments with enterprise-grade data protection and compliance features.As mobile-first and hybrid work models evolve, the need for robust, privacy-conscious data protection on personal devices remains a top priority for IT leaders.AppTec360’s SecurePIM Container secures corporate data on personal devices through isolation and encryption. Purpose-built to isolate and encrypt corporate data on personal devices, SecurePIM provides an integrated suite of tools for email, calendar, contacts, notes, tasks, document access, and secure browsing, all within a containerized application.This architecture allows enterprises to enforce IT policies, enable remote wipe capabilities, and ensure corporate data never crosses into the personal space of the user.Key Features and Benefits of AppTec360’s SecurePIM ContainerThe SecurePIM Container simplifies the secure management of corporate data on personal devices through:End-to-end encryption to safeguard sensitive informationSecure email, calendar, and document handling within the containerPolicy-driven remote wipe for instant data revocation on lost or compromised devicesStrict separation of corporate and personal data to maintain user privacyBuilt-in secure browser for safe access to internal resourcesCompliance-ready architecture supporting major data protection regulationsOptimized user experience to ensure adoption without productivity lossAbout AppTec360AppTec360 is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and mobile security solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, AppTec360 supports over 6,400 companies across 107 countries with solutions that simplify enterprise mobility management.Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024 & 2025Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024 & 2025Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United KingdomLeading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“Joining this journey with AppTec360 allows users to experience the difference firsthand.For those interested in exploring AppTec360’s Mobile App Management software, individual WebEx demo sessions can be scheduled to showcase the capabilities and benefits of the solution.

