Securing BYOD Environments with AppTec360’s Trusted SecurePIM Container
With APPTEC360, create secure zones on mobile devices for critical corporate data. Employees can access this data securely, eliminating the risks of data interception.
Trusted BYOD container solution from AppTec360 ensures secure corporate data access, compliance, and privacy on employee-owned mobile devices.NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppTec360 continues to strengthen enterprise mobility strategies with its SecurePIM Container, a solution developed specifically to support and manage Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments with enterprise-grade data protection and compliance features.
As mobile-first and hybrid work models evolve, the need for robust, privacy-conscious data protection on personal devices remains a top priority for IT leaders.
AppTec360’s SecurePIM Container secures corporate data on personal devices through isolation and encryption. Purpose-built to isolate and encrypt corporate data on personal devices, SecurePIM provides an integrated suite of tools for email, calendar, contacts, notes, tasks, document access, and secure browsing, all within a containerized application.
This architecture allows enterprises to enforce IT policies, enable remote wipe capabilities, and ensure corporate data never crosses into the personal space of the user.
Key Features and Benefits of AppTec360’s SecurePIM Container
The SecurePIM Container simplifies the secure management of corporate data on personal devices through:
End-to-end encryption to safeguard sensitive information
Secure email, calendar, and document handling within the container
Policy-driven remote wipe for instant data revocation on lost or compromised devices
Strict separation of corporate and personal data to maintain user privacy
Built-in secure browser for safe access to internal resources
Compliance-ready architecture supporting major data protection regulations
Optimized user experience to ensure adoption without productivity loss
About AppTec360
AppTec360 is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and mobile security solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, AppTec360 supports over 6,400 companies across 107 countries with solutions that simplify enterprise mobility management.
Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:
Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024 & 2025
Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024 & 2025
Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United Kingdom
Leading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019
Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“
Joining this journey with AppTec360 allows users to experience the difference firsthand.
For those interested in exploring AppTec360’s Mobile App Management software, individual WebEx demo sessions can be scheduled to showcase the capabilities and benefits of the solution.
Sahin Tugcular
AppTec GmbH
+41 61 511 32 10
info@apptec360.com
