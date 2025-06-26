Direct Selling Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Direct Selling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise in direct-to-consumer D2C distribution and the wide adoption of online tools, the direct selling market size has been experiencing strong growth in recent years. The market size is projected to grow from $194.89 billion in 2024, to $208.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. Factors attributed to this growth during the historic period include rising awareness regarding health and beauty, supporting direct selling growth due to increasing internet penetration, and the rapid growth in social media.

What Does The Future Hold For The Direct Selling Market?

The direct selling market shows no signs of slowing down and is projected to reach $269.19 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth can be attributed to improving customer engagement, adoption of E-Commerce and online sales, personalizing marketing strategies and customer interactions, growing consumer demand for sustainable solutions, and increasing disposable incomes. Trends such as adopting digital tools and platforms, leveraging data analytics for personalized customer experiences, advancement of technologies like AI in direct selling, and new product branding and advertising methods are also expected to influence the forecast period significantly.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Direct Selling Market Growth?

One of the major growth drivers in the direct selling market is the increasing demand for E-Commerce. The E-Commerce industry, which includes buying and selling goods and services over the internet, presents cost efficiency, social media influence, improved logistics, and changes in consumer behavior as significant contributing factors to its surge in demand. The utilization of data from direct selling, which provides valuable feedback on customer preferences and buying behaviors, assists in optimizing E-Commerce strategies, such as personalized marketing and product recommendations.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Direct Selling Market?

The Key Industry Players in the direct selling market include Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America Inc., Isagenix International LLC, Telecom Plus PLC, Belcorp Corporation, Natura and Co Holding SA, Avon Products Inc., Primerica Inc., Forever Living Products International Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Atomy Co Ltd., Medifast Inc., eXp World Holdings Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp.

How Is The Direct Selling Market Segmented?

The Direct Selling market segmentation:

1 By Type: Single-Level Marketing, Multi-Level Marketing

2 By Application: Wellness, Cosmetics, Household Goods, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Individual Customers, Commercial Customers

And, Subsegments:

1 By Single-Level Marketing: Door-To-Door Selling, Party Plan System, Vending And Direct Sales

2 By Multi-Level Marketing: Binary Plan, Unilevel Plan, Matrix Plan, Hybrid Plan

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Direct Selling Market?

The report also offers detailed Regional Insights: In 2024, Asia-Pacific was found to be the largest region in the direct selling market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

