21st Century Limousine & Town Car Celebrates 17 Years of Elite Black-Car Service in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21st Century Limousine & Town Carinfo@21towncar.comPortland's premier provider of luxury ground transportation, today commemorates almost twenty years of continuous service while announcing a refreshed, eco-forward fleet and expanded concierge offerings for the Pacific Northwest.Since its founding in 2008 by industry veteran Jano Jgerenaia, 21st Century has earned a reputation for punctuality, professionalism, and white-glove hospitality. No other Portland limo service has achieved such an amazing reputation and love from their clients. What began as a single Town Car airport shuttle has evolved into a diversified operation serving executives, visitors, and event planners from the Willamette Valley to Seattle and the Oregon Coast."For 17 years our promise has been simple: every ride should feel effortless, secure, and genuinely luxurious," said Jgerenaia. "Whether it's a 3 a.m. flight, a corporate roadshow, a wedding, or a Willamette Valley wine tour , our clients know they can rely on us to deliver a five-star experience—every time."Highlights & Milestones2008–2025 growth: From one sedan to a curated fleet of late-model black SUVs, executive sedans, stretch limousines, and Sprinter vans. PDX airport transportation expertise: Real-time flight monitoring, inside-meet greets, and curb-side expedited pickups for Portland International Airport (PDX).Sustainable focus: Introduction of low-emission executive sedans and forthcoming plug-in hybrid SUVs to reduce the fleet's carbon footprint by 30 percent over the next 18 months.24/7 concierge dispatch: Live agents and GPS-tracked chauffeurs ensure transparent ETAs and seamless itinerary changes.Regional reach: Door-to-door service covering Portland, Vancouver (WA), Salem, Eugene, Bend, and cross-state charters to Washington, Idaho, and Northern California.Services at a Glance:Corporate & VIP TravelAirport Transfers (PDX, HIO, EUG)Wine & Brewery ToursWeddings & CelebrationsGroup Shuttles & EventsEnhanced Fleet for Every OccasionThe company's meticulously maintained fleet represents a significant investment in both luxury and reliability. Each vehicle undergoes rigorous daily inspections and professional detailing to ensure pristine presentation. The diverse selection includes:Executive sedans ideal for business travelers requiring privacy and connectivity, featuring leather interiors, climate control, and complimentary Wi-Fi. These vehicles serve as mobile offices, allowing executives to maximize productivity during transfers between meetings or to the airport.Luxury SUVs accommodate up to six passengers with generous luggage capacity, perfect for family airport transfers or small group excursions. The elevated seating position and smooth ride quality make these vehicles particularly popular for longer journeys to the Oregon Coast or Mount Hood.Stretch limousines remain the gold standard for special celebrations, equipped with premium sound systems, mood lighting, and refreshment bars. These iconic vehicles transform ordinary evenings into memorable experiences for bachelor/bachelorette parties, prom nights, and anniversary celebrations.Mercedes Sprinter vans provide comfortable group transportation for up to 14 passengers, featuring individual captain's chairs, ample headroom, and separate climate zones. Corporate teams frequently choose these vehicles for off-site meetings, while wedding parties appreciate the ability to keep their group together.Technology-Driven Excellence21st Century Limousine distinguishes itself through strategic technology adoption that enhances rather than replaces personal service. The company's proprietary dispatch system integrates real-time traffic data, flight tracking, and GPS monitoring to optimize routing and ensure punctual arrivals. Clients receive automated text notifications with chauffeur details and vehicle location, eliminating uncertainty about pickup times.The upcoming mobile booking portal will feature instant quote generation, saved passenger profiles, and integrated payment processing. Business accounts will gain access to detailed trip reporting and streamlined expense management tools. "We're bringing the convenience of app-based booking while maintaining the personalized service that sets us apart," explains Jgerenaia.Commitment to SustainabilityEnvironmental responsibility drives the company's fleet modernization strategy. Beyond introducing hybrid vehicles, 21st Century has implemented comprehensive sustainability practices including:Route optimization software that reduces unnecessary mileage and fuel consumption. The system analyzes historical traffic patterns and real-time conditions to select the most efficient paths.Partnership with local carbon offset programs that invest in Pacific Northwest reforestation projects. Clients can opt to make their journeys carbon-neutral through voluntary contributions matched by the company.Transition to eco-friendly cleaning products and waterless car wash techniques that minimize environmental impact while maintaining the fleet's immaculate appearance.Safety as a FoundationEvery 21st Century chauffeur undergoes extensive background checks, defensive driving certification, and ongoing professional development. The company maintains comprehensive commercial insurance coverage exceeding industry standards and conducts regular vehicle safety inspections beyond state requirements.During the recent pandemic years, 21st Century led the regional transportation industry in implementing health protocols, including hospital-grade vehicle sanitization, HEPA air filtration systems, and contactless payment options. These enhanced safety measures remain in place, providing peace of mind for health-conscious travelers.Trusted by the CommunityOver the past decade, 21st Century has provided transportation for Fortune 500 companies, touring artists, NCAA athletic departments, and countless Pacific Northwest brides and grooms. Verified five-star reviews on Google, Yelp, and other business directories consistently cite clean vehicles, courteous chauffeurs, and on-time performance.Notable clients include tech executives requiring discrete airport transfers, pharmaceutical companies coordinating multi-city roadshows, and luxury hotels seeking reliable transportation partners for their distinguished guests. The company's wine tour expertise has earned recommendations from numerous Willamette Valley wineries who trust 21st Century to provide safe, sophisticated transportation for their visitors.Looking AheadWith demand for premium door-to-door service on the rise, the company is finalizing strategic partnerships with Portland's leading hotels and event venues and will debut a mobile-first booking portal later this year. "Innovation keeps us ahead of rideshare alternatives," Jgerenaia added. "Our clients want efficiency without sacrificing elegance, and that is exactly where we excel."Future initiatives include expanded corporate account management services, curated Pacific Northwest experience packages combining transportation with exclusive venue access, and potential expansion into the luxury coach market for larger group events.Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, 21st Century Limousine & Town Car delivers tailored black-car and limousine experiences for airport transfers, corporate travel, special occasions, and scenic tours. Driven by seasoned, locally vetted chauffeurs and supported by a dedicated 24/7 dispatch team, the company is committed to setting—and surpassing—the region's standard for luxury ground transportation.

