Key Driver Shaping The Protein Powder Market In 2025: The Surge In Fitness Enthusiasts Ignites The Market

The Business Research Company's Protein Powder Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The protein powder market size has grown significantly in recent years. The industry is predicted to witness expansion from a worth of $26.94 billion in 2024 to an impressive $28.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The factors driving this insistent growth in the historic period include the changing dietary habits, greater demand for sports nutrition, a rise in vegetarian and vegan diets, evolution in the fitness industry, and the growth of e-commerce.

What Is The Protein Powder Market Growth Forecast?

The next few years are poised to witness remarkable growth in the protein powder market. It's predicted to burgeon to $39.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. Increasing health consciousness, population aging, escalating disposable income, customization and personalization, digital health and fitness platforms are attributed for the growth in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers For The Protein Powder Market?

A surge in the number of fitness enthusiasts is anticipated to provide the necessary impetus to the protein powder market going forward. Fitness enthusiasts, being uniquely committed to their physical well-being, view food as a vital component of their overall fitness strategy. They frequently use protein powder to aid in weight loss and muscle toning.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Protein Powder Market?

Major companies making salient contributions to the protein powder market include NutraBio, Amway Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Plc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Vitaco Health Limited, ABH Pharma Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, GNC Holdings LLC, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, and Melaleuca Inc., among others.

How Is The Protein Powder Market Segmented?

In order to curate their product offerings and expand market reach, these leading companies have been strategically partnering for collaborative innovation, leveraging each other's strengths and resources for mutual benefits and success.

The protein powder market, as detailed in the report, is segmented –

1 By Type: Casein Protein, Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Soy Protein

2 By Flavor: Chocolate, Cookies And Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry, Other Flavors

3 By Sources: Plant Sources, Animal Sources

4 By Distribution Channel: Nutrition Stores, Super markets, Chemists, Online, Other Channels

5 By End Use: Dietary Supplements, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other Uses

Notably, these categories also include sub-segments for more specific classification, for intricate analysis and understanding of the market.

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America dominated as the largest region in the protein powder market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to outshine as the fastest-growing region in the protein powder market report during the forecast period.

