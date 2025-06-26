Scrap Gold Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Scrap Gold Recycling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The growth of the scrap gold recycling global market reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.7% with the market size expected to grow from $14.73 billion in 2024 to $16.15 billion in 2025. The surge in the historical period is largely influenced by fluctuating gold prices and an increase in environmental regulations. Additionally, growth in electronic waste generation, an upturn in corporate sustainability initiatives, and burgeoning consumer awareness of ethical sourcing practices have significantly fueled the rise of the scrap gold recycling market.

What Is The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Growth Forecast?

The forecast period shows promising growth in the scrap gold recycling market that is projected to soar to $23.06 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The major forces driving this growth include evolving consumer preferences toward sustainable products, a revitalized push towards regulatory compliance, growing electronic waste volumes, and the rise in industrial applications using gold. Further factors such as soaring volatility in gold prices and the expanding awareness among businesses of environmental impacts are also fostering growth.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Scrap Gold Recycling Market Growth?

There's a noticeable rise in gold prices which plays a significant role in propelling the scrap gold recycling market forward. This rise is attributable to economic uncertainty, fluctuations in currency values, inflation concerns, and an increased demand for safe-haven assets among investors. The rise in gold prices has made it more lucrative for individuals and businesses to recycle and sell their gold, consequently increasing the supply of recycled gold in the market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

Among the prominent companies operating in the scrap gold recycling market include Glencore plc, Rio Tinto Group, Umicore N.V., Aurubis AG, Teck Resources Limited, Barrick Gold Corporation, Boliden AB, Dillon Gage Inc., Elemetal LLC, Sipi Metals Corporation, Metallix Refining Inc., Gannon & Scott, United Precious Metal Refining Inc., David H. Fell & Company Inc., RPM Industries LLC.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

Major companies in the scrap gold recycling market are steadily adopting innovative strategies. The focus is shifting towards a mass balance approach used to verify claims of recycled content. This approach is instrumental in tracing and certifying the proportion of recycled or sustainably sourced materials in a product or process which creates a higher degree of transparency and accountability.

How Is The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Segmented?

The scrap gold recycling market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Other Processing Techniques

2 By Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling, Old Scrap Metal Recycling

3 By Application: Jewelry, Catalysts, Electronics, Batteries, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Pyrometallurgical: Direct Smelting, Cupellation, Fire Assay

2 By Hydrometallurgical: Aqua Regia Leaching, Cyanidation, Chlorine Leaching

3 By Other Processing Techniques: Electrolytic Refining, Bioleaching

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

In 2024, Europe was identified as the largest region in the scrap gold recycling market. Other regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

