The Business Research Company's Key Trend Revolutionizing The Game-Based Learning Market In 2025: Video Gaming Industry Boosts Market Expansion

It will grow to $54.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025

The vibrant and dynamic game based learning market is evolving rapidly. It is anticipated to grow from $17.07 billion in 2024 to $20.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 22.1%. The underlying drivers for this progressive growth are a shift in educational paradigms, an increasing demand for interactive and engaging learning tools, a focus on personalized learning, and the recognition of the benefits of gamification.

What Is The Game Based Learning Market Growth Forecast?

Analysts predict a bright future filled with exponential growth for the game based learning market. Here's a glimpse into the future: the market is expected to grow to $54.69 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.3%. Contributing factors to this remarkable growth include a focus on skill development, a rise in mobile learning platforms, application in corporate training, and the incorporation of analytics and data-driven insights.

What Is The Game Based Learning Market Size 2025 And Growth Rate?

What's Driving Game-Based Learning Market Growth?

A significant driver of the game-based learning market is the increasing penetration of smartphones. As global smartphone ownership continues to rise, learners gain greater access to interactive educational content anytime, anywhere. This promotes continuous learning beyond traditional classroom environments. The engaging features of smartphones, such as touch screens and motion sensors, enhance the user experience, thereby making game-based learning more enjoyable and effective.

Who Are The Key Players In The Game Based Learning Market?

companies operating in the game based learning market include Spin Master Corp., Mojang Studios AB, Kahoot! AS, Frontier Developments plc, G-Cube, Schell Games LLC, LearningWare Inc., Banzai Labs Inc., StratBeans Consulting LLC, Raptivity Technologies Pvt. Ltd. These industry heavyweights believe in innovation, catering to the shifting dynamics of the educational landscape.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Game-Based Learning Market?

Major companies are focused on merging media and education factoring into user engagement with complex subjects. The collaboration between a major media outlet and an established game-based learning platform is a testament to the growing recognition of game-based learning as an effective tool for improving financial literacy.

What Are The Game-Based Learning Market Segments?

The game-based learning market report presents insights into the segments and subsegments. By Component, the market is categorized as Solution, Services. By Deployment Mode, it is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. By Game Type, it is divided into AR VR Games, AI-based Games, Location-based Games, and more. In terms of End User, segments include Consumer, Education, Government, Enterprises.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Game-Based Learning Market?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the game-based learning market. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

